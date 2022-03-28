Watch now: Illinois State University employee union votes to authorize strike

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1110 members voted on the strike authorization on Friday. Official announced the result at a press conference outside ISU’s administration building Monday afternoon.
"I can report that an overwhelming, almost unanimous, 96% voted yes to authorize the strike," Local 1110 President Chuck Carver said.
AFSCME Council 31 representative Anders Lindall said that 80% of union members voted. Unions do not always release specifics of vote participation or results.
"While the University remains committed to negotiating in good faith and optimistic that the parties will reach agreement without the need for a strike, the University has initiated contingency planning activities to ensure its ability to minimize disruption to University operations should a strike occur," the statement said in part.
The vote does not mean a strike is happening soon or certain to happen. Unions at educational institutions in Illinois need to provide at least 10 days' notice of intent to strike. Even if intent to strike is filed, agreement on a contract could avoid a strike happening after the 10 days have ended.
"We didn't want or ever expect to have to consider going on strike," Local 1110 Secretary Tia Reece said.
Negotiators for the university and the union have met repeatedly in recent weeks, including three times last week, according to the university’s website.
The statement calls the strike authorization vote a “normal part of the negotiation process.”
The parties have also agreed to mediation, the union and university have said. Meetings with a mediator could begin as early as this week or next, Lindall said. The meetings are scheduled for Wednesday and Friday.
Under wage rates listed on the university website as effective Jan. 1, Local 1110 bargaining unit members make between $12.30 an hour for some intern positions up to $25.32 an hour for grounds equipment mechanics, nursery workers and tree surgeons.
Carver said that someone coming in new to his division would be making $13.70 an hour and that with ten years of experience, he was making just a bit over $20 an hour.
Negotiations have been going since October. The union’s last contract expired in the June 2021. The union and university agreed in April 2021 to postpone negotiations until the fall of that year, the university’s website said.
Part of the union’s former contract, which took effect in September, 2019, includes language extending the contract during the negotiation period until a new contract is approved. However, it also allows the “No Strike — No Lockout” article to be revoked if there is failure to reach agreement on any of the items up for negotiation.
Last year, ISU was also involved in another negotiation in which a strike authorization vote was passed. The Graduate Workers Union’s first contract was approved in October, after the union held a vote to either ratify the proposed contract or strike.
Members of the GWU were in attendance, along with representatives from other labor organizations in the area. Trish Gudeman spoke on behalf of AFSCME Local 3236, which represents clerical and healthcare workers.
Adam Heenan, president of the Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor Assembly, also spoke. At every decision, unions should consider if the step builds their power, makes the union stronger and promotes unity, he said.
"It is very clear that a credible threat of a strike does those things," he said.
