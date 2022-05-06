Watch now: Illinois State to raise tuition, fees for first time in 3 years

NORMAL — Illinois State University tuition and fees will increase next year for the first time in three years. The cost for a full time undergraduate student, before financial aid, will be $26,335 a year.

The ISU Board of Trustees voted on the increase at their May board meeting on Friday.

“This is never easy to do. I don’t want to speak for the entire board but I believe everybody on this board is very cognizant of the cost of higher education today, and especially here at Illinois State. I tend to believe I am one of the more fiscally conservative members of this board (...) but I am going to support this resolution,” Trustee Rocky Donahue said.

The total cost is increasing from $25,465 last year, an increase of 3.42%. That includes a 2.75% increase in both undergraduate and graduate tuition, a 3% increase in mandatory fees and the outreach fee and a 3% to 4.5% increase in room and board costs. Room and board increased by 3% last year.

Under state law, undergraduate students have their tuition locked in for four years, so most current students will not be affected by the tuition increase. They will, however, face higher fees.

This is the first time since 2016 the board has increased tuition and mandatory fees at the same time.

“This is a very difficult decision on the part of all of us, we did not take this lightly,” Board Secretary Kathryn Bohn said. “We asked a lot of questions, we asked them to reform some things, that they did, and I appreciate the work that they’ve done in answering our questions.”

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy said the increase will help cover increased costs of goods and services. Many institutions have not yet decided on tuition for next year but Kinzy said that from what she has seen, it looks like most will be increasing costs.

Room and board costs will go up by 4.5% increase for most campus housing and a 3% increase for the Cardinal Court Apartments. Semester rates vary from $2,871 per person for a multi-occupancy dorm room to $6,155 per person for a two-bed, two-bath Cardinal Court apartment with two residents.

Trustee Robert Navarro was the lone no vote. He indicated he would vote against the resolution during discussion, saying he appreciated the work university staff had put into changes to the proposal at the board’s request, but that it had not gone far enough for him to support it.

New programs

The board gave its final approval for establishing a new College of Engineering with two departments, electrical and mechanical engineering. The move allows university staff to start recruiting for administrative positions, including the dean and two department chairs. The college received state approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education in March.

Further votes from various bodies, including the Board of Trustees and IBHE, will be needed for specific degree programs. The university plans to offer three Bachelor of Science degrees, in general engineering, mechanical engineering and electrical engineering.

The board also approved spending up to $3 million on pre-construction fees for the new college's expected future space in the John Green Building, with some offices in the Carter Harris Administration Building. The buildings are just west of the intersection of Main and Gregory on the north end of campus.

The total renovation is expected to cost $50 million.

After the meeting, Kinzy said that she is not expecting major changes in the cost, in part due to the site selection. The John Green Building is largely storage with a few personnel located in it, and already has some helpful components, like loading docks.

“The John Green Building is really a perfect place for a College of Engineering,” she said.

Along with the College of Engineering, the board also approved three new master’s degrees programs, in marketing analytics, public health and a STEM Master of Business Administration. The Master of Public Health will be an online program.

New housing and dining

The university will also be moving ahead with pre-construction services for a new housing project, replacing the former South Campus complex that was demolished in 2016. The board on Friday approved spending up to $8 million for the pre-construction services.

The new construction is expected to include 1,200 beds and a 700-seat dining center. Over the past 20 years, the university has lost more than 1,100 beds, accounting for 16% of its total capacity.

A similar project was in the works in 2019 but planning was put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic. Then the plan had been for the project to be a public-private partnership. However, the new plan is for it to be completely university-owned, which is now expected to result in a lower total cost, the university said in a statement after the meeting.

The new building would primarily be used for providing space for more sophomores to live on campus, Vice President for Student Affairs Levester Johnson said. There is a requirement for all freshman and sophomores to live on campus, though exemptions are possible. More than 98% of freshman live on campus, but fewer than 80% of sophomores do.

“We’re essentially adding to our capacity just to meet our live-in requirement,” Vice President for Finance and Planning Dan Stephens said.

The additional beds would also be valuable for transfer students, helping to ease their transition to the ISU campus, Kinzy said after the meeting. International students would similarly benefit.

The entire project is expected to cost $185 million, including $150 million for the residence hall and $35 million for the dining center. Funds would come from the Auxiliary Facility System.

