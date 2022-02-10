Watch now: Illinois State students capture research in single image

NORMAL — More than 20 Illinois State University students showed off their research in a creative way by condensing their work into a single still image.

Depictions varied from photos of flowers to microscope images to diagrams in the third annual Images of Research display. The event included submissions from both graduate and undergraduate students.

“This year, I think our submissions are the best we’ve ever had,” said Gina Hunter, organizer and director of the Office of Student Research.

Along with their image, students submitted a short explanation of how their image represented their research. Students came from across many academic disciplines, including STEM, humanities and arts.

“That’s what I love about the competition, it really is open to any research,” Hunter said. “… I just think it inspires creativity.”

The works were judged by two guest judges who spoke at ISU this school year: Cecil McDonald Jr., a Chicago-based artist, and Kandace Rusnak, the national director of The New York Times’ Education B2B program which sells The Times to educational institutions around the world.

The winners were announced at an event on Wednesday evening at University Galleries in Uptown Normal. Along with McDonald and Rusnak’s selections, two people’s choice awards were also given out, based on voting throughout the day by visitors to the galleries.

Katelyn Tenuto took home first place for the undergraduate division. Her work, “Unraveling the Consequence of Human Longevity,” showed he sorority little in a composite image showing one half of her face as she is now and one half aged up digitally. Tenuto wanted to highlight the importance of genetic testing, especially as people are living longer and diseases like cancer who up more in older people.

“It’s supposed to give off kind of a solemn (feeling),” she said.

Graduate fine arts student Cooper Gibson submitted a photo called “What Miss Piggy and fried bologna have taught me,” which is a still from a larger film project.

“It’s important that art gets represented in research,” Gibson said.

Anthropology student Sarah Patterson’s image, “Complete Evidence,” received an honorable mention in the undergraduate category. It showed a deer bone which had been cut with a handsaw. The work is focused on using deer bones as an analogue for human bones, to represent dismemberment.

“Imagine every episode of Forensic Files, that’s basically what I do every day,” Patterson said.

The work she is doing is especially important because it may not only be used in academics but also in court, Patterson said. To be accurate, the bones not just be bones but also include the other tissues that would be present.

Other honorable mention award winners for undergraduates were Joseph Hoberg from Geology and Madison Steines from Conservation Biology. Shaniya Barnett from Molecular and Cellular Biology took second place and Steines also won people’s choice.

Among graduate entries, the honorable mentions went to Rochele Gloor from Create Technologies, Elyse McCormick from Biology and Trevor Rickerd from Molecular Biology. Agriscience student Bethany Wohrley won second place with her pennycress image and Elliot Lusk won first for a biology image titled “Psychedelic Songbird Cerebellum.” McCormick also won people's choice.

All of the images can be seen on the event's page on the Office of Student Research website.

