Watch now: Illinois State student research shows abundance of in-town wildlife

NORMAL — Research by an Illinois State University junior shows surprising wildlife diversity along streams that flow through green areas in Normal.

“Basically my whole research is telling people animals do use the water streams as paths (through town),” Lacey Fever said.

Fever grew up in Bloomington-Normal and graduated from Normal West High School. She always wanted to study animals and hydrology, and this project brought the two subjects together. The environmental systems, science and sustainability major got the idea for her project after hearing people complain about “varmints” getting into their trash.

To investigate, she worked with ISU professor Catherine O’Reilly, the Town of Normal and the Ecology Action Center on a project looking to answer the question: "Do animals use streams as corridors?"

Fever presented a poster on the project at ISU's University Research Symposium earlier this month.

Fever set up trail cameras at Anderson Park, Hidden Creek Nature Sanctuary and Oakdale Elementary. She then recorded which animals she saw at each location, and when the animals were active.

“Raccoons were a crazy amount (…) it was wild how many times they were present,” she said.

Squirrels made up most of the animals seen during the day, while raccoons were a vast majority at night. There were also trends depending on where the cameras were, with more dogs at Anderson Park, as might be expected at a public park, and more cats at Oakdale, which is in a more residential area.

She also caught photos of foxes and coyotes. The foxes especially surprised her, she said.

The lack of images of mice, rats and other small animals suggests that the fox and coyote populations eat them and keep the rodent populations in check, O’Reilly said.

Fever has been sharing the photos she captured with the Town of Normal and the Ecology Action Center, for them to use on social media. She hopes that if people see more of the animals, they will be less worried about sharing space with them.

“People were very excited to see the photos of the animals,” Fever said.

Fever started her project last summer with some trials to get used to using the trail cameras. She found that putting the cameras on trees led to a lot of extra images captured when grass would blow in the wind and set off the motion-activated shutters.

When she started the actual research project last fall, Fever put most of the cameras under bridges, where there is less grass and other plants to cause extra images.

Even without the accidental pictures of grass, Fever estimated she had accumulated 7,000 to 8,000 photos during the course of the project. She swaps out the SD cards in the cameras once a week and averages 100 to 200 photos a week.

Fever has to go through all of those images herself to see if there is an animal in there or not. Luckily there is software that helps with organizing the data, which includes not just the photos taken but also information about the photos, like location, time and the weather, O’Reilly said.

Fever plans to continue her research over the summer, and received a FIREBird Grant from the university to help with costs. This fall she will present at the Geological Society of America meeting in Denver.

Their next step is to look at residential areas where the town might consider further stream restorations efforts, O’Reilly said. Studies from other states have shown that stream restoration can lead to increased property values. And so far, Fever’s research suggests that restoration does not bring in more rodents.

