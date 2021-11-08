Watch now: Illinois State prepares for busy construction seasons

NORMAL — New renovation projects are getting started at Illinois State University as the school prepares for the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts rehabilitation.

The overarching project is in the design development phase, but it is expected to temporarily displace much of the fine arts spaces. This first stage of work is to get areas ready to serve as temporary spaces for the fine arts until the full upgrade is finished.

The board of trustees has also approved several other projects across campus that are expected to start next spring or summer.

“There’s going to be a fair bit of construction going on,” said David Gill, director of facilities planning, design and construction.

WHAT'S PLANNED

The plan is to temporarily move offices and instruction for the affected fine arts programs to the first floor of Julian Hall, first floor of Milner Library, the first and third floors of Cook Hall and the ISU Weaver’s Building at 210 N. Main St. The needed renovations were approved by the board of trustees in May, and funding through certificates of participation was approved at the October meeting.

There are no definite long-term plans for the temporary spaces, except that athletics will get to use the Weaver’s building, Gill said. So planners have tried to make the new spaces as generic as possible.

Academic projects can be funded by the state through the Illinois Capital Development Board. The board has approved $52.3 million for the College of Fine Arts rehabilitation, which will be combined with part of $12 million donated by Wonsook Kim and her husband, Thomas Clement, to fund the project.

The CDB funds cannot go toward the temporary spaces, board of trustee documents say. The board has issued $15 million in certificates of participation to pay for those renovations.

Two College of Fine Arts buildings, Centennial East and the Center for the Visual Arts, are also scheduled to get an update to their domestic water pipes, with construction expected to start in May. It will involve tearing out restrooms, Gill said, so the plan is to do it over the summer to minimize disruptions for students.

Over the next three years, the university is also planning to add a new two-story building for the Mennonite College of Nursing’s simulation lab. The board of trustees has approved an $18 million budget for the project.

THE TIMELINE

At its October meeting, the board approved a slate of new projects as well. Planning work for those is already underway, Gill said.

That includes a $3.1 million replacement of the DeGarmo plaza. Deteriorating concrete has caused leaks and other problems for the classrooms and offices in the building basement beneath the plaza. Gill hopes the project goes to bid in the spring.

The Cardinal Court roofs also need to be replaced, for around $1 million. There have been problems almost since the roofs were installed, board documents said. The Cardinal Court project, along with a $9 million renovation of the Center for the Visual Arts rotunda classrooms and improvements to the Watterson Dining Commons, are all expected to take place over the next two summers.

The Watterson Dining Commons is the busiest cafeteria on campus. Its vinyl flooring is showing wear and needs to be replaced. It will not be replaced with more vinyl, Gill said.

The university expanded the kitchen facilities at the dining hall in 2019. The addition of a large glass window and "Illinois State University" sign help give a definite start to campus coming from uptown, Gill said.

The Bone Student Center renovations finished this summer give a similar feeling, Gill said. The new design has more light, and feels busier with students.

“We really made a front door to the campus,” Gill said.

WHY IT'S NEEDED

ISU saw a construction boom in the late 1950s through early 1970s, Gill said. The boom followed a rapid increase in enrollment, leading to a need for new facilities. The buildings are now starting to show their age.

“We’re gone a long time without spending a lot of money and fixing a lot of buildings,” he said.

The pandemic slowed projects down for a while, Gill said. Before that it was the state budget impasses that prevented any state funding for public university construction. Now the Facilities, Planning and Construction Office is about twice as busy as normal. They are also down two project managers, Gill said, though he hopes to have those positions filled by the new year and have some contracted managers brought in as well.

“I’m very pleased with how we’ve transformed the campus,” he said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

