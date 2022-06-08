Watch now: 'I didn't give up,' says graduate of The Baby Fold's Hammitt School

NORMAL — Every graduation ceremony held by The Baby Fold’s Hammitt Junior-Senior High School is a momentous occasion for each student taking the next steps in their lives.

During the most recent graduation on June 1, staff and family members were surprised to see senior Sean Wyrick, who has autism, raise his hand and address the room with an impromptu speech thanking his teachers and offering his advice on the power of communication.

"While it may not be everyone’s preference, you must know that it is great to actually talk to someone when you need it, because you never know when someone could actually help you out," said Wyrick, 18, during his speech. "I learned that this year, and I learned hiding your intentions rather than speaking them out with someone can make you just worse."

Sean's mother, Laura Wyrick, said it was "mind-blowing" to see her son take the initiative to address the audience.

“It speaks volumes to the thanks that he has and how he feels about how far he’s come … he has a lot of gratitude for what he’s achieved and what others at The Baby Fold Hammitt School have helped him to achieve.”

Sean had been in The Baby Fold’s Autism Program since 2007, when he was 3 years old.

When Sean was 2 years old, he was diagnosed with autism — a neurological and developmental condition that affects how individuals interact or communicate with others.

Autism affects 1 in 44 children in the United States, and the most common characteristics include repetitive behaviors and impaired communication and social interactions. Although there is no cure, early intervention and therapy can help to reduce symptoms and support development and learning, said Sam Guillory, director of development at The Baby Fold.

After Sean’s initial diagnosis, Laura said she immediately started looking for different types of resources and originally enrolled him in a pre-K program through a local school. But he was unable to speak or stay in the classroom, so she looked to The Baby Fold to get him an education best suited for his needs.

As a Normal-based nonprofit, The Baby Fold has been serving children and families since 1902, and approximately 1,200 people every year since then. Through their 12 programs, they offer foster care, adoption support, special education, autism programs, early childhood initiatives, and crisis intervention services.

Guillory said Sean could not form words, let alone sentences, when he first entered the program. He was put in a classroom with other children on the autism spectrum who could speak, and little by little, his words became sentences, and eventually he was able to have conversations and communicate his needs.

“You can understand how hard it is to want something or need something and if you’re not able to communicate your need, you try to express that in a different way, and sometimes not in a productive manner,” Guillory said. “Sean is just one example of The Baby Fold and our impact here in Bloomington-Normal.”

Teacher therapist assistant Cheryl Shook said she began working with Sean when he reached grade school, but when he first came through the doors, everybody on staff, including herself, took to him almost immediately. He even allowed staff to hold him, something he would normally not like.

“When the 3-year-olds come through the door, everybody kind of takes them under their wing, and when you see this little towhead 3-year-old walking down the hall, we were all into him,” Shook said.

Having missed this month's graduation ceremony, Shook said she received a video from Sean's mother and could not believe she was hearing Sean speak unprompted in front of a crowd of people.

“I believe kids need to talk, and I don’t think there’s enough of that,” Shook said. “The Wyricks are amazing people and I’m sure they talk at home, but I don’t think there’s enough of that in other homes.”

Sean now plans to attend the 18-21 Transition Program at Eugene Field Vocational Training Center in Normal, to learn social and community skills in the morning while doing job training in the afternoon.

He said he was holding onto his speech and his story for the day he would graduate, because he wanted to let other kids and their parents know they can learn to be confident, and that it is never too late.

“Though I felt upset and like a complete lost case, I still didn’t give up, and because I didn’t give up, I still went on to The Baby Fold, and even when I thought I was going to stop it there, I still tried to not give up,” he said. “The way I spoke about it made people realize that I could help and that my story could help others.”

