Watch now: How Illinois State and Memorial Health are partnering to fight nursing shortage

SPRINGFIELD — A new partnership between Illinois State University and Memorial Health aims to target the ongoing shortage of nurses.

The university's board earlier this month approved leasing roughly 9,900 square feet of space from Memorial Health, which will also provide a donation to cover the rent and operation costs, as well as additional educational resources.

The effort will allow ISU nursing students to finish the last two years of their degree in Springfield. The option is expected to appeal to transfer students, a group for which the university currently has more demand than capacity, officials have said.

The need for more nurses is something Judy Neubrander, dean of ISU’s Mennonite College of Nursing, has heard time and time again from the college’s health care partners.

“The message, loud and clear, is we need more nurses,” she said.

It's a national issue, one that educational institutions and health care organizations across the country are working to address.

Employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 9% from 2020 to 2030, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. About 194,500 openings for registered nurses are projected each year over the decade. Many of the openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who leave the profession, either by choosing a new career, retiring or otherwise exiting the labor force.

That need is especially being felt in downstate and rural communities in Illinois, said Marsha Prater, Memorial Health’s senior vice president and chief nursing officer. Those communities have aging populations who often live significant distances from hospitals.

“There is a really dangerous, difficult, nursing shortage,” she said.

Nurses make up the largest group of health care professionals, too, Prater said. She has been working in nursing for more than 40 years and has never seen this many job vacancies.

The new location will be at 200 N. Grand Avenue West, a former Shop 'n Save, just a few blocks from Memorial Health's Springfield hospital. The plan is for it to be renovated to include the necessary classrooms, labs and office space, Neubrander said.

The goal is to start classes at the additional location in fall of 2023. It is expected to serve around 48 students the first year and add another 48 to that the second year, Neubrander said. The location will host only juniors and seniors, including students transferring from community colleges as well as those who started their education at ISU’s Normal campus.

That can include recruiting students in high school who then go to community college for two years before joining MCN, Neubrander said.

“We will admit them before they even go to community college,” she said.

Right now, MCN receives around 250 to 300 transfer applications but has room for fewer than 50 of them, Neubrander told the university's board Aug. 15.

An additional goal with recruitment is to focus on Springfield and south-central Illinois, Neubrander and Prater said. The students at the Springfield location will also be able to receive a scholarship to help with costs.

ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy said that while the university already recruits nationally, the additional location will likely help recruitment and the nursing shortage. She is excited for the move.

“I do think it will increase our visibility in Springfield,” she said.

She also highlighted the location's potential for deepening existing partnerships with community colleges.

While Memorial Health will help provide resources for teaching the students, MCN will have complete control over academics.

“Clearly the college of nursing has 100% oversight of the curriculum,” Neubrander said.

The sublease and most operational costs will come from a planned $6 million donation from Memorial Health to ISU, to be given in installments over the next five years as long as certain enrollment measures are met.

Memorial Health is also likely to benefit from the program by having students from its coverage areas who are learning in its facilities. Nursing students are more likely to stay in the area where they go to school and do their placements, Prater said. Memorial Health has more than 70 clinics and hospitals in Springfield, Decatur, Taylorville, Jacksonville and Lincoln.

Memorial Health will be providing clinical rotations at those locations for the nursing students, as well as letting MCN use its simulation labs. The labs provide a valuable space for students to begin to experience a clinical setting without any potential for hurting someone, Prater said.

At ISU’s campus in Normal, an expanded simulation lab is under construction north of the Bone Student Center. The move is part of a plan to grow MCN from around 900 students to 1,200 to 1,500, Neubrander has said.

The additional location will help the college go beyond the capacity added by the nursing lab expansion, Kinzy said. All of that goes to addressing the shortage in nurses.

The two expansions started coming together about the same time, which has made it an exciting time for MCN, Neubrander said.

“It just provides an opportunity for Mennonite College of Nursing not only to expand in Normal (…) but go on to another location,” she said.

Expanding services to address the nursing shortage is also something the college needs to be doing, she believes.

“I’m passionate that we needed to do our little bit to help the nursing shortage,” Neubrander said.