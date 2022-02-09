Watch now: How 2 Bloomington kids rode to school on a fire truck

BLOOMINGTON — Two lucky kids got a cool ride to school Wednesday morning.

Karli and Gavin McGee rolled up to Washington Elementary School in the Bloomington Fire Department’s pumper Engine 7. They were driven up in a parade of fire apparatus including Engine 1, Truck 1, Medic, 1, the battalion chief and deputy chief of operations command vehicles.

The arrival of the fire convoy sent the school children into a playful commotion. Kindergarten classes taught by Krystal Godfrey and Jill Lartz chanted for “fire trucks” while dancing in circles.

The tour is part of efforts to BFD's efforts to teach kids about fire safety. BFD’s Public Information Officer, Eric Davison, said the point is to teach children that “firefighters are friends.”

They focus on kindergarteners to implant that knowledge at an early age.

He said seeing firefighters geared-up can be a little intimidating for younger kids, “but we want them to know that we're there to help and they can come to us if there was an emergency.”

Gavin and Karli stepped off the engine with spiffy looks on their faces. Karli’s classmates then greeted her with a big hug.

The 5-year-old kindergarten student told The Pantagraph she felt cool getting to ride along on the fire engine. Her favorite part about it: the sirens. She also said it was fast and loud.

Karli added it was the first thing she talked about this morning right after getting up. She also said her baby brother tried counting all the lights.

Father Josh McGee noticed how “super excited” her daughter was on Wednesday.

“I think it’s a really cool life experience for her that she gets to do it, and Gavin got lucky that he got to tag along,” said Mr. McGee.

Karli’s mother, Amber, also teaches at Bloomington High School, where her kids boarded the fire engine.

Kindergarten teacher Maggie Killian said the firefighters were invited back to the school after bringing the station to them for safety lessons.

“Kids got to carry the hose,” she said, adding they were taught about calling 9-1-1 and got to sit in the fire truck. After learning about smoke detectors, Killian said students were sent home with a survey for their family.

Josh McGee said for the assignment, Karli had to go around their house and count the detectors. They also learned how to evacuate from a fire, where to meet their family, and what doors to go out.

“It was a very good learning experience for her,” he said.

Those surveys resulted in 20 homes of kindergarten families getting smoke detectors, Killian said. And since 100% of her class completed their surveys, she said Karli was chosen as the winner of the special ride. Her name was pulled out of a hat.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said the teacher before the fire trucks and engines showed up.

Davison said they switched to “in-house” field trips because of the pandemic, and they teach children to stay out in the open, be loud, and to close their doors to block fire if they can’t get out of their house.

Every school in District 87 and Unit 5 get the lessons, Davison said, but they also go to daycares and preschools. Cedar Ridge Elementary student Bennet in teacher Jenny Roop’s class went for a ride went the department on Tuesday, with sister Skyler.

Davison said the children are excited to get into the fire engines. Their eyes light up and they can see their smiles behind their masks.

“We hope to do this every year, moving forward,” Davison said.

Washington School also prepared a welcoming message by decorating on their fence: “We ❤ BFD.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

