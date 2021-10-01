Watch now: Homecoming highlights century of changes at Illinois State University

NORMAL — Pedestrians on Illinois State University’s campus on a fall day in 1921 would have been met with the strange sight of a crowd gathered around four alumni who were digging up, and then eating, a fruitcake they had buried four years prior.

The fruitcake unearthing made front page news in the Nov. 9, 1921, edition of The Vidette. The alumni were in town for the first homecoming celebration held at what was then Illinois State Normal University, said University Archivist April Anderson-Zorn. The original plan had been to uncover the fruitcake in 1918, but two of the four alumni had been called away to World War I.

“Thus the mysterious cake, about which there has been so much talk, and about which it is said many midnight searches have been made for the past four years, was at last unearthed and disposed with,” The Vidette article ends.

The 1921 event was the first real homecoming in a format that would be recognizable for students, alumni and community members today.

“They started up with a welcome home for the veterans in 1919,” Anderson-Zorn said.

There was also a homecoming-style event in 1916, but it did not become an annual tradition due to World War I.

It was the 1921 event that stuck. The idea was brought back by the university's then-President David Felmley, who had gone on a fundraising tour on the East Coast.

One notable absence from the first two homecoming events was the Redbird mascot. The school officially adopted the mascot in 1923, Anderson-Zorn said, though variations of “redbird” or “cardinal” had existed beforehand.

Twenty years after the first homecoming, war again forced the event to change. Celebrations continued during World War II, but with the constant cloud of knowing that many of the school’s male students, faculty and staff were off fighting.

“It was this idea of trying to have homecoming but not make it a super-celebratory thing,” Anderson-Zorn said.

The lack of male students did lead to some firsts for women at the school, including an all-female marching band in 1944.

It would take another 20 years before themes became a part of homecoming, Anderson-Zorn said. Having a theme helped unite an array of events held by clubs, departments and university offices. The first homecoming theme, in 1963, was “A Century of Change,” though there was broad trend in 1957 to celebrate the school’s centenary.

This year’s theme is “Homecoming 100 Years.” As part of that, Emily Deppermann, a communications grad student who works for the Office of Alumni Engagement, has created a series of historical photos that will be projected onto windows in uptown Normal during homecoming week. It will give the community a chance to participate and for the public to learn more about the history of the event, she said.

Anderson-Zorn has put up an exhibit in Milner Library, with help from library and archive staff, which walks visitors through the history of homecoming at the school.

Displays like that, and the archives as a whole, are only possible thanks to Jo Ann Rayfield, a former history professor who started to collect the various pieces of ISU history, Anderson-Zorn said. Anderson-Zorn is the first dedicated university archivist.

“If (Rayfield) didn’t do it, we wouldn’t have university archives, quite frankly,” Anderson-Zorn said.

Many of the high-interest collections at the archives are available on the archives website, including digitized course catalogs, yearbooks and governance documents like Academic Senate minutes.

Along with the 100th anniversary of homecoming this year, ISU Football is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

Homecoming events kick off Oct. 11 and culminate in the football game against North Dakota State on Oct. 16.

