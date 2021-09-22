Watch now: Homecoming back with new traditions at Bloomington-Normal high schools

BLOOMINGTON — High school homecoming weeks are shaping up to look a bit different from the fall of 2019, but at least they won’t be anything like 2020.

“Honestly, I’m just trying to look at the positives about it, like at least we still get a dance, it’s still our senior year, we still get these sorts of things that the past year didn’t get,” said Anna Yard, a senior at Normal Community High School. “I’m just excited that it’s picking up again and it’s finally being able to happen.”

After a year off because of COVID mitigations, Bloomington-Normal high schools are getting back to many of the traditional events they look forward to every year — powder puff, boys volleyball, assemblies, coronations and more — but adding in a few twists.

At Bloomington and Normal Community high schools, the changes include holding as many activities as possible outdoors.

For BHS, that includes assemblies, like the games assembly on Wednesday and the homecoming assembly on Friday to recognize the court, Principal Tim Moore said. The school planned the powder puff game to be outdoors, but the boys volleyball game will be indoors after a girls game.

Powder puff and a boys volleyball game also feature in the homecoming plans for Central Catholic High School, said Principal Sean Foster. Like BHS, Central Catholic will be moving some events outside.

Central Catholic also adds a competitive flair to the week, including a “can-struction” event where the classes build themed structures from canned goods and then donate the food.

Normal West will not have any in-person assemblies; instead, a video will be compiled for students at the end of homecoming with clips from the game and all of the events throughout the week, said senior Kayla Lorance.

“It’s definitely hard just because we have to take COVID into account and make sure everybody stays safe, but it’s been pretty good,” she said. “I feel like all the senior board members are on the same page and we’re slowly figuring it out.”

Lorance said she and her friends are especially looking forward to playing powder puff, since this is their only chance to take part in the upperclassmen event.

NCHS had its first ever kick-off assembly, where the court was introduced, Friday on the football field, so they didn’t have to pack everyone into the gym for a traditional assembly. Because this week ends with a no-attendance school institute day on Friday, the kick-off was also part of shifting events earlier.

Powder puff was Sunday afternoon; color wars, with class-on-class games like capture the flag and dodgeball, was outdoors Monday; and Thursday, after a home volleyball game, students will be able to watch an outdoor movie with a Kona Ice truck making an appearance.

“We’ve just been really fortunate that the weather’s looking nice,” said Nikki Maurer, associate principal at NCHS.

“And we picked, on purpose, a theme that could be outdoors,” added school counselor Addie Ince.

The atrium at Normal Community was transformed into a beach party to celebrate the theme: "Endless Summer."

Yard said the 2013 Disney Channel Original Movie “Teen Beach Movie” was the inspiration, and with warm temperatures leading into homecoming week, it seemed to fit the vibe.

BHS is leaning into the circumstances that flipped the last year and a half upside down with the 2021 theme: "mask-erade."

Normal West, which has the later date of the two Unit 5 schools, will glam up the week of Oct. 9 with the theme of Hollywood.

Lorance said each class will decorate their hallways with a theme within the idea of Hollywood, and the seniors will be going for Oscars meets movie premiere.

Maurer said student participation and attendance has been on the rise for everything from club meetings to soccer games, and “I think they’re just happy we are having activities.”

Ince said having events for students to look forward to this year is good for mental health and the vital social aspect of high school.

“And I haven’t heard one complaint, as far as any of these activities. Kids know that we’re going to be wearing masks at the dance and these kids don’t even care,” she said. “They just know.”

Masks and outdoor events are not the only changes coming to the Twin Cities' biggest high schools. BHS, NCHS and Normal West are all opting for a gender-neutral homecoming courts made up of 10 students of any gender. Two royals will be chosen from each of the courts.

Yard said they made the decision to elect royals rather than a king and queen to be more inclusive.

“One of the good parts about not having it last year is we can recreate things a lot, so like things we didn’t have before we can switch it and no one really knows because it wasn’t there (last year),” she said. “It’s been fun to almost rebuild it into what we want it to be and structure it kind of differently and more fun.”

Moore said the change had been in the works at BHS for the 2019 homecoming, but planning started too close to homecoming week.

“Quite honestly, it’s long overdue,” Moore said.

Like many schools’ strategies for prom last spring, homecoming dances for BHS and both Normal schools will be split into two sessions so the capacity is lower.

The dance at BHS will be outside on the football field Saturday, but Normal Community and Normal West are planning indoor dances, with extra space in the cafeterias so students can spread out.

"I think we’re all just happy that we get to do it and we’re glad that we can have a normal inside dance — hopefully that still happens," said Sara Maynerich, business teacher and senior class sponsor at Normal West.

Being a smaller school, Foster said Central Catholic can still hold the dance inside safely, but there will be an outside space as well.

“We’re going to try to have the most normal homecoming possible this year,” he said, and their king and queen will be crowned at halftime of Friday’s game.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

