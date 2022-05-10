Watch now: Heyworth students help refurbish nonprofit storefront

HEYWORTH — Heyworth fifth and sixth graders had a busy, and windy, start to the week while painting the Worn Again, Too store front.

“I’m happy that we get to help out our community and make other people happy,” fifth grade student Garrett Reeser said.

Reeser was one of 14 students out with Heyworth Elementary STEAM teacher Chelsea Janvrin. The activity was part of Heyworth’s Learning Enrichment Activities Program and funded through a $1,000 Schools and Community Outreach by Educators grant from the Illinois Education Association, a statewide teachers' union.

“The whole point of the grant is pretty much community outreach,” Janvrin said.

She wanted to work with Worn Again, Too because the thrift store and nonprofit provides vital resources for the community, Janvrin said. The students were priming the storefront on Monday, then painted Tuesday. They are planning on being back next week to work with an art teacher to put a mural on the east side of the building.

The nonprofit’s mission is to help people deal with both physical and spiritual needs, Director of Ministries Amy Law said. The ministries include a thrift store, a Rise Up Program that provides things like clothing and household essentials for people in need, and a “living room” that provides space for Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, a senior group and students who need to wait after school.

“We consider the ministry a part of the community. We’re a small town; (the building) is almost a full city block; the town feels a sense of ownership,” Law said.

The living room also hosts a weekly visit from Clinton-based Neighborhood Care Center. The Heyworth visits serve residents of southern McLean County and provide a chance to visit a pop-up food pantry and work with volunteers on other services each Wednesday.

Worn Again, Too, has strong relationships with the churches in the area but is not associated with any particular church, Law said.

The nonprofit has operated for nearly 11 years in the building, which previously housed Daniel's Home Furnishing. Dan Dawson still owns the building, Law said. The nonprofit has recently finished renovating another room and is deciding what to do with it.

The project is a wonderful opportunity for the students too, Janvrin said.

“All of their own ideas are coming to life,” she said.

The students handled the entire process, Janvrin and Law said. That included planning out the designs, presenting them to the Worn Again, Too board and making the calls to get bids on the paint and supplies.

“When they came in February and did a presentation (of designs) to us, it was amazing,” Law said.

The students used a paint website to figure out what they wanted the building to look like before presenting those ideas to the board, Reeser said. He was missing some class time to be painting, but appreciated being outside and knew he could make up that work later.

“It’s such a great day to be painting,” he said on Monday.

Camden Denning, another fifth grader, was less concerned about missing class.

“It’s a hands-on activity, instead of just paperwork,” he said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

