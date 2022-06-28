 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Pantagraph is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Illinois State University

People are also reading…

alert featured
HIGHER EDUCATION

Watch now: Heartland starts construction on new ag facility

  • 0

NORMAL — Heartland Community College officials and supporters broke ground on a long-awaited agriculture education facility Tuesday, as preparation could be seen already underway in the field behind them. 

“It has been quite some time since we have expanded the college with a new facility,” President Keith Cornille said.

062922-blm-loc-1agcomplex

Members of the Heartland College board, joined by the architects and President Keith Cornille, break ground on the new agriculture complex, as construction starts behind them. 
Watch now: Central Illinois universities wary of cybersecurity threats

In his remarks, Cornille called the complex a “long-overdue need” for the college and the community, one that will also serve groups like 4-H and FFA.  

Heartland Trustee Becky Ropp told The Pantagraph she has been looking to expand Heartland’s agriculture resources since she was elected to the board in 2014. She has spent her whole life in the agriculture industry.

“My goal has always been to expand the agriculture industry and agriculture education,” she said.

062922-blm-loc-2agcomplex

Heartland Community College Student Trustee Rodney Billerbeck speaks at the agriculture complex groundbreaking Tuesday at the college's campus in Normal. 

Speaking to the crowd at the ceremony, she noted that Heartland’s district includes many of the most productive agricultural counties in the state.

“It’s only fitting that we have this resource right here in our backyard,” she said.

The facility is expected to include indoor and outdoor learning areas, collaborative spaces, test plots and labs that include a garage large enough for farm equipment. It will also meet net zero energy standards.

Heartland leaders detail cybersecurity investments

So far, $3.4 million in donations have been raised for the facility, said Chris Downing, the Heartland Foundation executive director. That includes a $2 million donation from the McLean County Farm Bureau. A large cooperative space in the facility will be named for the bureau. Other funding is coming from a bond issue. 

062922-blm-loc-3agcomplex

Heartland College board and staff members chat after the ground breaking as a construction vehicle goes by in the background as construction starts on the college's new agriculture complex on Tuesday. 

River City Construction of East Peoria won the bid of roughly $19.4 million for construction costs. Work is expected to be completed in time for the space to start being used for the 2024 spring semester.

Agriculture student and student trustee Rodney Billerbeck also spoke at the groundbreaking. He was sworn into the board the same night the bid for the project was approved.

Watch now: Ferrero announces plans for major Bloomington expansion

“If you take a look around you at all the people here today, what you’re witnessing is a community that’s come together with the belief in the future of agriculture and a commitment to move the industry forward,” he said.

Speaking after the event, Billerbeck said that he is excited to see the facility moving forward and the potential it brings for future students.

062922-blm-loc-4agcomplex

Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille speak to the audience at the ground breaking for the college's new agriculture complex Tuesday. The complex will be located west of the college's existing campus in Normal. 

“It’s incredibly exciting as an agriculture student here at Heartland to be able to witness, firsthand, literally, the growth and the expansion of our agriculture program happening right now,” he said. “It makes me excited for future agriculture students that will be attending the college.”

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US strike kills Al Qaida-linked commander

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News