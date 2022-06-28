Watch now: Heartland starts construction on new ag facility

NORMAL — Heartland Community College officials and supporters broke ground on a long-awaited agriculture education facility Tuesday, as preparation could be seen already underway in the field behind them.

“It has been quite some time since we have expanded the college with a new facility,” President Keith Cornille said.

In his remarks, Cornille called the complex a “long-overdue need” for the college and the community, one that will also serve groups like 4-H and FFA.

Heartland Trustee Becky Ropp told The Pantagraph she has been looking to expand Heartland’s agriculture resources since she was elected to the board in 2014. She has spent her whole life in the agriculture industry.

“My goal has always been to expand the agriculture industry and agriculture education,” she said.

Speaking to the crowd at the ceremony, she noted that Heartland’s district includes many of the most productive agricultural counties in the state.

“It’s only fitting that we have this resource right here in our backyard,” she said.

The facility is expected to include indoor and outdoor learning areas, collaborative spaces, test plots and labs that include a garage large enough for farm equipment. It will also meet net zero energy standards.

So far, $3.4 million in donations have been raised for the facility, said Chris Downing, the Heartland Foundation executive director. That includes a $2 million donation from the McLean County Farm Bureau. A large cooperative space in the facility will be named for the bureau. Other funding is coming from a bond issue.

River City Construction of East Peoria won the bid of roughly $19.4 million for construction costs. Work is expected to be completed in time for the space to start being used for the 2024 spring semester.

Agriculture student and student trustee Rodney Billerbeck also spoke at the groundbreaking. He was sworn into the board the same night the bid for the project was approved.

“If you take a look around you at all the people here today, what you’re witnessing is a community that’s come together with the belief in the future of agriculture and a commitment to move the industry forward,” he said.

Speaking after the event, Billerbeck said that he is excited to see the facility moving forward and the potential it brings for future students.

“It’s incredibly exciting as an agriculture student here at Heartland to be able to witness, firsthand, literally, the growth and the expansion of our agriculture program happening right now,” he said. “It makes me excited for future agriculture students that will be attending the college.”

