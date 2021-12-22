Watch now: Heartland Community College marks 30 years of growth

NORMAL — It has been 30 years, but to Janet Beach Davis, students still drive Heartland Community College.

She has been involved with the school for most of those 30 years across multiple roles. She started as a student in 1993, just the third year Heartland was in operation. Today she is a faculty member in earth science.

“The idea of Heartland has always been student-focused and we always will be,” she said.

Former President Rob Widmer and current President Keith Cornille agreed. Cornille said he believes the answer about what drives Heartland will be the same even for a 50th anniversary article 20 years from now.

Widmer was president from 2013 to 2018, the third person to hold the position. He spent more than 22 years at the college before retiring. Cornille was hired as the fourth president following Widmer’s retirement.

Allen Goben preceded Widmer as president, serving for three years. Goben had replaced Jon Astroth, who was president from 1991 to 2010.

Each president's strengths seemed to be exactly what the college needed at that time, Beach Davis said.

30 years young

Heartland is the youngest public community college in the state. The creation of District 540 brought all of the state into a community college district, but it was far from a straight journey to that point.

Several feasibility studies were done in the 1970s and 1980s. The era also saw multiple defeated referendums to create a community college district, according to an online history series published by Heartland. In 1985, the General Assembly passed legislation requiring all school districts with high schools to affiliate with a community college district by July 1, 1990.

Voters again rejected a new community college district in a 1987 referendum. The decision was taken out of voters’ hands in 1989 when the Illinois Community College Board decided to form a new district for the area.

Classes started at Heartland 30 years ago, in the fall of 1991, held in church basements, high school classrooms and other makeshift spaces. Eventually, the college found a longer term, but not permanent, home in Towanda Plaza.

Widmer joined the college in the spring of 1996. One of his early tasks as vice president of business services was to work with Astroth to raise money for construction of the Raab Road campus.

There’s a lot excitement in getting to build a college, Widmer said.

“The excitement of growing a college attracted a lot of (early employees),” he said.

Cornille was working at the College of DuPage at the time Heartland was starting, and thought how exciting it would be to be part of the start of a whole new college. Since he started at Heartland in 2018, he has been thankful for the work of the earlier employees.

A campus of its own

In 1997, the state awarded $31.3 million for a new Heartland campus, according a series of history articles published by the college. There was an 11th-hour push by downtown Bloomington business owners to locate the campus there, but work started on the Raab Road location in June 1998. Students showed up in August 2000.

“It was like moving into your new house with your whole new family of 120 people,” Beach Davis said.

Beach Davis had started at Heartland looking to take writing classes. After taking a course in earth science, she decided to get her associate degree at Heartland. She later received a bachelor's degree and a master's degree, both from University of Illinois at Springfield.

"The same class that changed my life, that's the one that I teach," she said.

By 2002 the college was again looking to expand. After filling in various needs during Phase I of building, including the Workforce Development Center, the college began Phase II, which brought seven new buildings to campus from 2009 to 2011.

In 2011, talks began about one of the most interesting parts of Heartland’s campus: the wind turbine. Being environmentally conscious has always been a focus for Heartland, Widmer said. The turbine furthered that, while also providing an education opportunity for students interested in alternative energy. Those opportunities have recently expanded with the addition of the Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage facility and program.

The college has faced plenty of other challenges since then. Widmer’s tenure as president was marked by Illinois’ budget crises, which left him, the board and the staff constantly unsure what state funding would look like. At the same time, they were trying to make long-term strategic decisions.

“(You’re) trying to deal with that and at the same time you’re growing,” Widmer said.

Cornille praised Widmer’s leadership during the budget crises, though Widmer passed the praise on to the college’s employees.

Continued growth

Heartland's challenges continue, with the COVID-19 pandemic now dominating Cornille’s tenure. While there has been a lot of bad with that, he said it has also been a chance for the college to look at some of its internal practices.

“I think it’s been a good opportunity for us at the college to also learn,” he said.

Alongside students, Beach Davis, Cornille and Widmer all pointed to a commitment to the community as an essential part of Heartland Community College.

“The college needs to respond to the needs of the community,” Cornille said.

One of the ways it is doing so is through the planned agriculture complex, which will bring resources to campus like test plots and garages large enough for farm equipment.

“It’s very exciting seeing that come down the road. It’s a natural evolution for the college, and that’s what we do well,” Beach Davis said.

“My desire is that we only strengthen those community partnerships (going forward),” Cornille said.

