Watch now: Heartland commencement brings together array of graduates

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Community College's 2022 spring commencement celebrated the various routes that brought people to, and now through, the school.

Heartland President Keith Cornille spoke to the graduates about the type of people a community college brings together.

Calling the different paths to Heartland "stories," Cornille said the college brought together people coming right out of high school, those who may have written off college entirely as well as parents, veterans, immigrants and people working full time.

For those who had to help kids with homework before starting their own, Cornille had a welcome message. "Well, the great news is, after tonight, you're going to have a little less homework to do," he said.

Precious Robinson was one of those with a different path to Heartland. She already has two associate degrees and a bachelor's, said her mother, Geniece Davis. She is very proud of her daughter, who was studying to become a registered nurse and had a pinning ceremony earlier in the week.

Dan Irvin was at the ceremony to support Kat McEntee, who was graduating with an associate degree with plans to become a mortician, Irvin said. She was also working full time while in school.

"This has basically been her life for the past year," he said.

More than 300 of Heartland's roughly 1,000 graduates attended the ceremony Friday evening at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington, wrapping up spring commencements for Bloomington-Normal's colleges and universities.

Those recognized included graduates from the associate degree and certificate programs, as well as the Heartland Academy for Learning Opportunities and adult education programs. HALO provides educational opportunities for people with disabilities or other learning challenges.

There also were dual credit students, some of whom earned associate degrees a couple of weeks before their high school graduations.

Graduates and guests heard from Cornille and student speaker Mia Kaufman. Both spoke about the perseverance students needed to graduate after the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

"We have achieved great heights, and will continue to grow through any obstacles that come our way," Kaufman said.

Kaufman, of Clinton, was the 2021-22 Student Government Association president and secretary of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She graduated with an associate degree in just one year and plans to attend University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, majoring in global studies.

Among the graduates were Crystal Brinkley, Cale Downs, Chad Emery and Kelly Trummel. The four represent the first cohort of students graduating from Heartland in a joint program with the Clinton Power Station owned by Constellation.

The four are graduating with associate degrees in applied science in industrial technology. Their tuition and textbooks are reimbursed by their employer.

The program was approved in summer 2018 and started in spring 2019, but was delayed by the pandemic, the college said.

"Definitely we're guinea pigs, figuring out what works and what didn't," Trummel said.

He and Downs said they appreciated the support they received from both Heartland and Constellation.

Linda VanDyken and Rich VanDyken were there to support their granddaughter, Peyton Tongate. Tongate had come back to Bloomington-Normal from Orlando, Florida, where she had finished her degree with online courses. She graduated from University High School in 2020.

"When she graduated from U High, it was (early in the pandemic), so she didn't get to walk," Linda VanDyken said.

Karthika Puliveeran graduated from the Academic English Language Program, which helps people who are learning English as adults. She is excited to have graduated, and said the program had helped her beyond just learning English.

"I got hope and confidence while studying," she said.

