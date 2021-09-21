Watch now: Heartland College takes first facilities plan steps

NORMAL — Heartland Community College took some of its first steps towards fulfilling its master facilities plan at the Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday evening. That includes issuing $20.25 million in debt certificates to cover the start of planned upgrades.

The board also passed the, which includes $37.08 million in operating revenues and transfers and $36.4 million in operating expenses and transfers. The operating fund consists of the education fund, which pays things like the majority of professor’s salaries and benefits, and the operations and maintenance fund.

The school has run an actual surplus at least since fiscal year 2017, though has had a budgeted deficit some of those years. FY21 had a budgeted deficit but ended in the black.

The debt approved on Tuesday night will go towards two of the early priorities of the 20 year master facilities plan, said President Keith Cornille. These include a new agriculture complex improvements and additions to the advance manufacturing facilities.

The agriculture complex would be located on what is now farmland west of the campus, which is already owned by the school and is being designed by Legat Architects. The project is expected to come in around the budgeted $20 million, with bids expected to go out in January. The current estimate for when the complex could start to be used is December, 2023.

The complex will include the main building along with new parking areas, student test plots, gardens and a storm water management pond. Part of the building will be able to hold large agricultural equipment like combines and tractors to allow for students to gain experience with the machinery, including for maintenance.

The additions to the manufacturing education facilities include a literal 11,000 square foot addition to the building, Cornille said. It is estimated to have a final cost of around $14 million. The school has $7.5 million from the state for the improvements.

While planning for uses for the space, staff said they would like to include the potential for bringing in younger learners to the space as well.

“That’s what’s going to feed the pipeline of students not only to us but to agriculture in the future,” Cornille said.

Vice President of Finance and Administration Letisha Trepac said that now is a good time for the school to take on debt. The school’s debt capacity is fairly high compared to current debt and interest rates on bonds are at an all-time low right now.

The debt certificates have to be paid off out of the operating fund. Tammie Beckwith Schallmo, the college’s financial advisor, said that the board will be presented with a request to issue funding bonds in early 2022, which would then be used to pay off the debt certificates.

Beckwith Schallmo and the school have planned out a schedule that would prevent the combined equity levy and bond and interest levy from ever being more than 29 cents on $100 of equalized assessed value, a state goal of the board.

In reports, the board heard from Kevin Eack, director of risk management and public safety, on a report his department had done on ways to improve risk and safety on the three campuses. He presented a series of potential upgrades and changes, ranging from having employees wear photo IDs to improving public safety staffing. The changes are in progress, step by step, Eack said.

The board also heard an update on official enrollment, after receiving a first day head count at its August meeting. The numbers of new students and students who are returning to the school after more than a semester greatly away increased, with enrollment as a whole going up by more than 100 students to 4,436 undergraduates, an increase of around 2.5%.

Finally the board approved an off-cycle tenure promotion for Julie Carr, a nursing professor.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

