Watch now: Heartland College prepares tax levy plan

NORMAL — Heartland Community College staff are planning for a tax levy that does not change the college’s tax rate for the district. The Board of Trustees started the levy process on Tuesday by approving an equity tax resolution.

The resolution passed Tuesday by the college’s Board of Trustees also instructs staff to implement the equity tax in a way that does not increase the total tax rate above the 2020 rate. The tax is meant to help raise more money for districts which might have below equalized assessed property valuations.

The board will hear more at the November meeting and staff members are planning on having a public hearing on the tax levy at the December meeting. The board has made it a stated goal to keep the tax rate around the same year to year. The annual revenue still changes due to changes in equalized assessed values in the district.

Vice President of Finance and Administration Letisha Trepac presented on the levy planning process. The planning assumes a growth of 4% in the total assessed value of the property in the district, which is larger than the growth in recent years. The estimate is based off of information the college receives, including the 2020 assessed value and estimates from the county assessors.

“That’s a very good indication of the health of our local economy,” Trepac said.

Trepac described the tax levy as an estimate, while the tax levy extension is the actual amount the college receives. The college has historically received below its tax levy. The 2020 levy was $27.27 million, while the levy extension to the college was $27.23 million, she said.

The college is eligible for to implement the equity tax because its tax rate is below the statewide average and it qualifies to receive equalization grants from the Illinois Community College Board. The equalization grants are meant to provide extra funding to community college districts to help even out differences between districts in terms of tax funds available versus the number of students enrolled.

The equity tax could bring in up to $3.2 million for fiscal year 2023, board documents say.

The original agenda included a resolution on a tax abatement standardization program, but the board removed it by a unanimous vote to wait for action from the state.

During the public comment section, the board heard from two employees who expressed disappointment with the college’s implementation of the Governor’s mask mandates. They said they had not received adequate responses from the college to concerns they had expressed and sent to college administrators.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

