Watch now: Heartland College moves forward on new manufacturing facility

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is getting ready for more construction on the Normal campus as it begins a $17.5 million project for a new facility for manufacturing education, including its electric vehicle programs.

The Heartland Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to approve moving forward and accept a construction bid of around $13.64 million from Johnco Construction Inc. of Mackinaw for the project. The bid includes the base project along with an option of adding 1,800 square feet of office space, which added $349,000 to the bid.

The almost 47,000-square-foot space will include 13,000 square feet for the electric vehicle and energy storage programs and 33,000 square feet for various advanced manufacturing programs.

Construction is expected to start next month with a goal of getting most of the ground work ready and covered before winter weather, President Keith Cornille said. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2023.

One of the design goals was to include windows to show off the learning happening in the spaces, he said.

“As you come into the facility, you can see right away what is happening here with those large robots; it allows you to see what is happening in this space,” he said while showing the board a rendering of the interior.

The electric vehicle and energy storage programs, which Heartland has dubbed EVES, is located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bloomington, about four miles from the main campus in Normal. The current location has received visits from leaders such as Gov. J.B. Pritzker and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The college has received a $7.5 million grant from the state, one of two given to community colleges to improve advanced manufacturing training. Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville received the other.

The new construction would bring EVES to the Normal campus and create new facilities for teaching HVAC, robotics, renewable energy and digital media. The construction would include renovating the north end of the Student Commons Building and adding an addition onto the building for the EVES programs.

The total project, which includes furnishings, information technology, infrastructure and contingencies, is expected to be $17.5 million. Of that, $15 million has been raised so far, Cornille said, including the $7.5 million from the state, along with existing bond revenue and private donations.

The construction will join the ongoing construction of the new Agriculture Complex, which is on schedule, Cornille said. The project also reached a fundraising milestone of more than $4 million in donations earlier this summer.

The board also accepted a bid from Ruyle Mechanical Services Inc. for $525,000 to upgrade two boilers in the physical plant.

In other action items, the board also approved issuing $12.15 million in debt certificates which will go toward IT and facilities maintenance along with potentially being used for capital projects. The college regularly issues debt around this size as part of its financing plan every two years and does so on a schedule that avoids impacting the college’s tax rate.

Bonds are expected to be issued later this year to pay off the debt certificates.

Tammie Beckwith Schallmo, the college’s financial adviser, said retiring debt allows the college to issue the debt while keeping the bonded interest and equity combined tax rate at 29 cents per $100 of equalized assessed value. The college has around $83 million in debt capacity right now under state statute for community colleges.

The financial plan she presented also includes the potential for a $20 million debt issuance in 2023. That possible issuance would go toward capital projects, Vice President of Finance and Administration Letisha Trepac said.

“Our financial strategy is like playing chess, we started this two years ago and we have to eye multiple years out when it comes to capital planning,” she said.

The finance committee supported both the $12 million issuance and the possible $20 million issuance next year as part of the wider financial plan, committee Chair Janet Hood said.