Watch now: Good times had at ISU Homecoming Parade, tailgate

NORMAL — Jacqueline Sanford said she’d been waiting two years for the Illinois State University Homecoming Parade on Saturday.

“I couldn’t miss it this morning,” she told The Pantagraph, moments after ranks of the Big Red Marching Machine had filed their way down College Avenue.

Sanford was among the crowds that lined the parade route and welcomed the return of homecoming, the university’s 100th such celebration to date. Families, students and alumni put on their best Redbird gear and gave cheer after cheer before the big game.

Jeff and Cindy Zissman, both of Bloomington, also caught the parade. Jeff Zissman said his favorite part was the drum line.

“My son’s in it,” he said, adding that he and his wife are big fans of the ISU marching band.

“He was in the high school band and he marched with the lacrosse team,” Jeff Zissman said.

“We’ve got two kids at ISU,” Cindy Zissman added.

Mary Kupperschmid, a junior studying technology and engineering education, was at the parade with three of her classmates. They all exclaimed that “the circus is my favorite” part of the parade.

Kupperschmid said she loved seeing the gym wheel act, and she was excited for Gamma Phi Circus’ next show.

Fairbury’s Debbie Nussbaum told The Pantagraph her family liked the entire parade.

“We come every year,” she said, adding this was the sixth year they’ve made it.

“It’s really fun. The kids are just excited,” Nussbaum said.

Julie Navickas showed up for Saturday’s parade with her “big Redbird family.” She said she’s a three-time alum of ISU, and her husband Tommy is a two-time alum.

Navickas added they’ve been going to the parade since 2006.

'Good food and friends'

Tailgaters made the most of Saturday’s dry yet crisp weather before the Redbirds took on the North Dakota State Bison.

Randy Malinowski described it as “perfect football weather.”

“Can’t beat this,” he said.

Malinowski said he was especially excited for the game because North Dakota is one of the nation's top teams.

“Always great to compare yourself to one of the best,” he said.

Additionally, he said he’s looking forward to seeing his cousin’s son play long-snapper for the Redbirds.

Malinowski said he was looking forward to “good food, good friends and good football” on Saturday.

Brad Harmon said they found a good spot right across from Hancock Stadium to set up their tailgate.

“We’ll make it a family day,” he said.

A woman who asked to be named as just "Jana" noted to The Pantagraph that her niece came all the way from Kansas City to be at their tailgate with Harmon.

The niece, Jessica Baker, said she “wouldn’t be back” if she hadn’t liked studying at ISU.

At least three dozen had convened by late Saturday morning at the "Dalegate" tailgate spot. That’s named after ISU Professor Dale Brown, who teaches master's-level courses in exercise physiology.

His son, Brandon Brown, said that “years of learning and strategizing” helped materialize their tailgate, which took several cars and “heads of households” to set up. He added Saturday’s weather was super-cooperative.

“It’s so great coming back year after year,” Brown said. “Everybody is committed.”

Whether family or former students of Brown's, folks came from across the country to attend the "Dalegate," including Jeff Ruble of Mesa, Arizona. There were others from Minnesota and Nashville.

“We all have a great time,” Brown said. “It’s a growing tradition.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.