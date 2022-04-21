Watch now: Gamma Phi Circus returns to dazzle at Redbird Arena after two-year break

If P.T. Barnum and James Bailey, founders of the Barnum and Bailey Circus, could walk into Redbird Arena this weekend, they would be impressed.

Not only would they be watching the oldest college-sponsored circus in the U.S., they would be sitting under a tent that dwarfed anything they ever loaded onto a railcar as they staged their “Greatest Show on Earth.”

Founded in 1929, Illinois State University’s Gamma Phi Circus performs under Redbird Arena, a tent built of fiberglass panels that hovers at approximately 100 feet in height.

It’s a lucky thing that ISU has a tent that tall. The circus’ acrobats swing and sway from ropes suspended from a metal framework that stands around 40 feet tall. The next thing one notices about the show? There’s no net.

This year’s circus returns to the public after a two-year layoff due to COVID-19, said circus director Marcus Alouan. It is only the second time in the circus’ 93-year history there was a break, the last occurring for World War II.

More than 100 student performers will recreate the acrobatic routines developed by some of the historic circus shows that wintered in Bloomington at the turn of the century.

Acrobats swinging from aerial moons, multiple trapeze, aerial hammocks and spinning German wheels seem to defy gravity. Launched by a Russian swing, pirates fly 40 feet through the air before landing safely on a silk ribbon.

This year’s show, choreographed in part by artistic director Ivan Stoinev, is built on the theme, “Follow Your Dreams.”

The show tells the story of a girl who dreams a fantasy inhabited by pirates, French cooks, clowns and sword-wielding maidens.

The show will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. There will be a children’s carnival Saturday at noon. Tickets for the show are available online or at the door. They can also be purchased by calling 309-438-8000.

