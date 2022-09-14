Watch now: Founder hopes Bloomington language school connects community

BLOOMINGTON — Having the chance to learn Spanish changed Karen Grotbo’s life, and now she hopes to share that experience with others through her language school.

Grotbo started The Language Spot last year, and after a year operating out of space rented from The Next Step Dance Studio, she opened her own location on Wednesday at 1703 Clearwater Ave., Suite 105 in Bloomington.

“I realized pretty quickly that I needed a space of my own,” she said.

Growing up in McLean County Unit 5, Grotbo started learning Spanish when she was in seventh grade at Chiddix Junior High School.

“For me, it was like a puzzle and a game and a challenge to try to figure out what other people were saying,” she said.

She continued learning the language through high school and ended up majoring in Spanish education at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She later earned a master’s in teaching and learning from Illinois State University and has kept her Illinois teaching license.

Grotbo went on to teach at University High School and later at middle and high schools in other states before she and her family moved back to Bloomington-Normal. She wanted to be home with her children, so she started to tutor and teach privately instead of working in a school. She also taught adult classes at Heartland Community College.

With her youngest child now in school, she felt it was a good time to move into a more formal teaching environment, but she still wanted some of the flexibility.

“I feel like it’s a way for me to share my knowledge and bring people closer together,” she said.

Between June 2021 and June 2022 she had 68 students in her classes. This summer since July, she has had 88 students.

Erica Roehm's son, 8, was one of Grotbo's students this summer. He was part of a summer camp that explored the language and culture of family through the Disney movie "Encanto."

"That week he came home speaking about family," she said.

He came home every day with new projects that helped connect him to the language, Roehm said. He seemed to enjoy learning in a different environment than school.

Roehm hopes her son will be able to take more classes with Grotbo, though he is busy with sports during the school year.

As a former Unit 5 student who started learning Spanish in middle school, Grotbo said the district’s move last spring to cut its eighth grade foreign language programs was frustrating for her.

“The best time to learn a language is when you are young, so to put it off that long is a huge disservice,” she said. The first opportunity Unit 5 students now have to study a foreign language is in ninth grade.

Speaking a second language comes with a range of benefits, Grotbo said. On a basic level, it expands the number of people one can communicate with. It also exposes the student to new cultures.

“You’re learning about others different than yourself,” Grotbo said.

There are practical applications when it comes to job searching, too. Speaking a second language can be an asset in many jobs, and the skill also looks good on college applications, she said.

“That’s why it’s so sad to me that our community is cutting back,” Grotbo said.

Right now Grotbo is the only instructor at The Language Spot, but she hopes the school could expand in the future.

“The reason I named it The Language Spot is that keeps the opportunity open to add other languages,” she said.

The Language Spot offers classes for students from pre-K through eighth grade, along with adult classes. Most of the classes, "Pre-K through Grades 6-8: Exploratory Spanish," are offered in two six-week sessions each semester. Eighth grade “Middle School Spanish 1” and adult classes are offered as whole semesters. Signup for the first sessions or whole semesters ends Friday, though there will be a chance to sign up for the second sessions later this fall.

Costs run from $130 a semester for pre-K to $295 a semester for eighth grade “Middle School Spanish 1.” Pre-K classes are 30 minutes once a week, kindergarten through eighth grade classes are 45 minutes once a week, and adult classes are one hour once a week.

More information about classes and registration can be found at www.thelanguagespotbn.com. Fall classes start Monday, with the second session starting Nov. 1.