Watch now: Food truck pitch wins Heartland entrepreneur competition

NORMAL — A Heartland Community College student who dreams of a food truck selling varied forms of potatoes is this year’s winner of the Elevate Entrepreneurs event.
First-place winner Lacey Fischer received $2,000 to go toward starting her business. Rebekah Hagberg received second place along with $1,000 for her styling business. She placed 11th in hairstyling at the 2019 WorldSkills Competition, an international competition in trade skills.
The event asks students in the class to develop a feasibility study, financial plan, business plan and elevator pitch, said Paul Kelson, Heartland assistant professor and event organizer. They learn how to do all of this in the small business management class he teaches, informally called “Entrepreneur Class.”
There are two class sessions a week, alternating between visits from entrepreneurs in the area and classes taught by Kelson, which focus on business skills like developing plans and pitches.
“I really have a lot to thank the entrepreneurs of our district for,” Kelson said. “(…) They really are the backbone of the course.”
Fischer is in her second semester of the Small Business Management certificate at Heartland. She plans to wrap up the certificate program with a course over the summer. Her potato food truck grew out of her career in the restaurant industry, and a love of potatoes.
“I have a lot of firsthand knowledge (…) but I was really lacking that business knowledge,” she said.
The class has helped give her the tools to pursue her dream, though it also left her with plenty of steps to go.
“I have more unknowns now than when I started,” she said.
She plans to use the $2,000 to start working with an attorney on what her next steps need to be. From there, she will work on financing and finding a trailer to use.
The other finalists were Ladon Jones, Allison Miner and Hannah Johnson, out of nine total participants from the class.
This is the first time the event has been held in person. It started in 2020, Kelson said. Organizers had been planning on an April event that year, but in March they were pushed to virtual formats due to the pandemic. Past first- and second-place winners include a pet “pooper scooper,” a candle company, portable solar energy and appliance repair and sales.
Judge Julie Howell, left, reacts with Lacey Fischer after Fischer was named the winner of Heartland Community College's entrepreneurial award after the competition Thursday at the Workforce Development Center. Fischer won with a plan to start a food business with a potato-based menu.
Contestant Lacey Fischer receives her award from Heartland Community College Assistant Professor Paul Kelson following the competition Thursday at the Workforce Development Center. She will use the $2,000 award to begin planning the legal requirements for her business.