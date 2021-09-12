Watch now: Families, students tune in with nature at Autumnal Festival in Normal

NORMAL — Folks with green thumbs can be found like peas in a pod at Illinois State University’s Horticulture Center.

People stopped by Sunday for a visit to the lush 23-acre plot off Raab Road for day two of the center’s 16th annual Autumnal Festival.

The center serves as an outdoor horticulture laboratory, according to horticulturist Jaci Dixon. This year’s theme for the festival was "Rainbow Connection: Celebrating the Relationship Between People and Plants."

Dixon described the center as “kind of a nice respite for folks.”

“We want to encourage everyone to get out and enjoy nature,” she added.

Festival activities included rotten fruit throwing, a scavenger hunt, gourd spinning, and hay rack rides. Other notable attractions included the Pinetum Expansion and Sculpture — which showcased a weeping white pine — as well as the Color Gardens, and the World Tree art display by Todd Kingery.

The Color Gardens explained the cultural connections with colors found in nature, such as St. Patrick’s Day and emeralds.

Several of Kingery’s Spirit Trees were also placed at the center.

Illinois Wesleyan University sophomore Jordan Fields said she came to the event for the rainbow theme.

“I thought it was a cool concept,” she said, adding she likes “the way nature expresses itself.”

Joe Tulley, a sophomore recreation management major at ISU, said he got started with the center four years ago when his mother found a garden the center needed help with.

Tulley started volunteering for the center and is now a student worker at the site.

“It’s nice to be outside,” Tulley said of the job. “I get to learn about all of these plants that I had no idea what their names were, or how to take care of them.”

Fanson Kidwaro, chair of the ISU Department of Agriculture, said the festival is a great opportunity for community outreach.

“If you start them as young as they are now, you plant the ISU seed in their heads,” Kidwaro said.

“It’s great to get the community together,” he added. “It’s a fantastic opportunity.”

Several organizations tabled the festival, including the University of Illinois Extension office and the Central Illinois Beekeepers Association.

Patti Koranda was at the CIBA table on Sunday in a black-and-yellow-striped honeybee outfit. She said they were offering attendees a chance to taste honey.

Additionally, she said they taught visitors how bees and wasps have different roles, and their importance as pollinators.

“Without pollinators, mankind is dead in four years,” she said.

Bloomington’s Phil Torschia stopped by the festival on Sunday. He told The Pantagraph he really liked the idea of the Color Gardens.

“Actually, the colors together, as well as the theme, have impressed me the most so far,” he said.

ISU alum and Bloomington resident Allen Hays brought his family to the festival for a visit.

“This is a beautiful place, and ISU did a great job of making this a family-friendly event for us to enjoy this weekend,” Hays said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.