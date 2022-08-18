Watch now: Excitement abounds as Bloomington District 87 returns to school

BLOOMINGTON — Students entered Irving Elementary School walking down a red carpet to the cheers of their parents, teachers, administrators and community members on Thursday, as the school year started for Bloomington District 87.

Third grader Riley Baize said he was excited to be back at school and seeing his friends after a summer of video games, TV and football. His favorite subject is math.

“You learn so much, I can’t explain it,” he said when asked why math is his favorite.

Most elementary students in District 87 started school Thursday, along with students in ninth and sixth grades. The other junior high and high school students have their first day Friday, when kindergarteners will also have their first full day.

Most students in McLean County Unit 5 started Wednesday. The other districts in McLean County also started Wednesday and Thursday.

Irving Principal Messina Lambert is going into her fifth year as principal at the school. She said one of her favorite things about the start of school is seeing the students she has known since they were in kindergarten move up in grades.

“It’s nice to get back to what we know and to have a really great community come out to welcome our kids,” she said.

Katherine Riggins’ son started third grade on Thursday and her daughter will have her first day of kindergarten on Friday. Both are at Irving this year, something the kids, especially her daughter, are looking forward to.

“I’m more excited for them to start their new journeys,” she said.

Marsela Gomez was at Irving dropping off her fourth grade daughter. Gomez said she was feeling both excited and nervous for her daughter to start school again this year.

“I’m only nervous because she’s nervous,” Gomez said of her daughter.

The start of school this year looks practically normal, as masks and other restrictions have been lifted after three school years deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lambert had just one full school year as principal before the 2019-20 school year when the pandemic started.

Speaking to The Pantagraph last week, Bloomington Education Association president Julie Riley said teachers were feeling better about the return to school this year, too.

"I think people's anxiety level is definitely less than it was last year at this time," she said.

There will probably be some permanent changes from the pandemic, like encouraging kids to wash their hands more often, she said, but things like plastic barriers in classrooms are gone.

"We would just really like to have a school year that feels like a school year," she said.

There were other challenges going into the school year, such as inflation. Riley said she had heard from more colleagues making Amazon wish lists for classroom supplies. There is also the issue of behavioral concerns as students adjust to being back in classrooms around many other students. Students need support in being around other kids, Riley said, and teachers want to work with families on that.

Inviting parents to walk their students inside and then have a group meeting with the principal was something the school has not been able to do for the past few years. The challenges of the pandemic helped the staff and students grow, Lambert said, but she is also relieved to have a more normal start.

“That’s what we know, that’s what we’re used to,” Lambert said.