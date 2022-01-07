Watch now: Eureka High grad learns the ropes at sea

Some of her advice might seem like straight out of "Moby Dick."

“That’s something I actually feel connected to now — old literature of sailing ships,” she said.

A Goodfield native who is now a junior at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, Littell spent her fall semester learning about and doing research on plankton in the Caribbean through Sea Education Association Semester.

Littell learned to do all this aboard the SSV Corwith Cramer, one of SEA Semester’s two sailing research ships. The “SSV” stands for “Sailing School Vessel.” The program describes the Corwith Cramer as a first of its kind research vessel with a brigantine sail arrangement. It is named for the program’s founder.

SEA Semester offers programs for college students to do a “study abroad” program but at sea. The first half of the semester was spent in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, also the location of a premier marine science and engineering research lab, the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. The second half of the semester, from Nov. 23 to Dec. 23, was spent at sea.

Three weeks of those were spent without docking at a port, she said. The course took them from the U.S. Virgin Islands south along the line of Caribbean Islands which stretch down toward the Venezuelan Coast and then back.

Bon voyage

The trip was a completely new experience for Littell. She remembers in middle school being told that it was impossible for her as someone who grew up in Illinois to seriously pursue marine biology. When it came time to choose a college, she knew she wanted someplace that would give her those sorts of opportunities, and she found it in Wellesley.

She had worked in labs at Wellesley before doing SEA Semester, but those had mostly been animal care labs, she said. Aboard the Corwith Cramer, each student had their own research project. Littell studied the differences between plankton on reefs and plankton in the open ocean.

The ship had a full lab, but it uses space much differently than a land-based lab with room to spread out would. Ships and sailors have to be extremely good at two things, Littell said: saving space and keeping things in place.

“It’s all very cramped together, there’s a lot of space conservation,” she said.

Along with her individual project, Littell also helped out reef surveys, where they would count the number of fish, coral and other invertebrates they found. They would also look for stony coral tissue loss disease, which has been moving into the area.

“Part of our job was to share with the government and the University of the Virgin Islands where we saw it,” she said.

The disease kills coral and leaves behind a white skeleton of the former living coral. It was first seen in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January of 2019, according to the territory’s Department of Planning and Natural resources.

The department has set up a citizen science project to track coral diseases through community reporting. Since 2019 more than 450 citizen surveys have been reported.

Swabbing the deck

At the same time, the students were also the crew of the ship. They learned to sail a tall ship, including raising and lowering said, navigation and steering. It was a lot to learn for Littell, and it was not helped by severe sea sickness her first few days aboard.

She spent most of those first days up on deck, as going below made it worse. Out on the ocean, far from any light pollution, she was able to see more stars than ever.

“You’re nauseous and miserable, but there’s still beauty,” she said.

Beyond just studying the marine biology, students live in it. They saw two different species of dolphins and the ships wake would be filled with flying fish, along with the sea birds that followed the boat to feast on the flying fish. Littell even had the chance to see a six foot ray while snorkeling and two humpback whales from the ship.

The students would have six hour shifts, followed by 12 hours of rest time, which included time to eat, she said.

While on shift, students had to do everything from changing the sails to navigating to washing dishes. With more than 30 people on board, there were plenty of dishes to wash too, Littell said.

She even had to help once with recording coordinates during a mayday situation. A boat had put out a mayday call but its radios could not reach the rescue ship coming to get it, so the Corwith Cramer had to relay the messages back and forth, she said. Her job was to record the sinking boat's coordinates.

Nature became the driving force of their days, even outside research. The wind and weather dictated how they had to change the sails while the lookout, required on every shift, kept watch for any dangers on the horizon.

“There is such a connection to nature and reliance on nature, in a way I had never experienced before,” Littell said.

Land ho

Littell goes back to Wellesley on Jan. 20 to start her second semester of her junior year. She is already looking towards options after she graduates, including working for SEA Semester. She would love to go back and continue to do research, while also being a part of the experience for other students like her.

She also made new friends among her shipmates. Shipmates have a bond that is there regardless of personal feelings towards the person because everyone has to trust each other.

“It’s very similar to being family (…) you take care of them and they take care of you,” she said.

The crew was also together the whole month, especially because of COVID protocols. They had to stay pretty much just with that set of people the whole time, to avoid potentially bringing the illness back to the boat.

Littell hopes that those who have experiences like she did in middle school being told her dreams were unrealistic know that it is not true.

“If you have the desire to go outside of Illinois or explore the ocean, you can do it,” she said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.