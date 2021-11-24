Watch now: Eureka College student performs at University of Lynchburg

EUREKA — A chance meeting at the Ronald Reagan birthplace in Tampico led Eureka College student Sean Sandrock to an experience that has change how his is planning for the rest of his life.

Sandrock, a sophomore pre-law and vocal performance student, traveled to Lynchburg, Virginia, in November to perform with the University of Lynchburg Wind Symphony. He played saxophone with the group, sang and narrated a piece about Reagan titled “Reagan of Illinois” and composed by David R. Holsinger.

“This trip has definitely given me a lot to think about,” Sandrock said.

The trip came together through a string of chance encounters and coincidences.

“It’s kind of the craziest thing that’s happened to me,” Sandrock said.

The idea started during a trip taken by University of Lynchburg associate music professor Cynthia Ramsey and Oeida Hatcher, associate dean of the School of Visual and Performing Arts. The two were on their way to Badlands National Park last summer.

The two knew the department would be performing “Reagan of Illinois” so while passing through Illinois, they decided to visit some of the places where Reagan lived to do some research for the piece, Ramsey said.

They first stopped by Eureka College, Reagan’s alma mater. In the chapel, Ramsey found an old concert program and noticed Sean Sandrock had been mentioned by name twice toward the end of the program.

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘That boy must be really good,’” she said.

The professors then drove to Tampico, where Reagan was born. They visited his birthplace and Sandrock, wearing a Eureka College shirt, opened the door.

When he introduced himself, Ramsey recognized his name. He gave them a tour and they chatted about music. At the end, Ramsey and Hatcher asked him if he would be interested in coming out to Lynchburg and performing for a Veterans Day concert, Sandrock said.

“As a vocal performer, that’s kind of the dream,” he said.

Sandrock has been involved with the Reagan Birthplace since he was in high school, he said. He later followed Reagan’s footsteps to Eureka College.

He entered planning to study just pre-law but found at the end of his freshman year he was on track to finish the required courses by the end of his sophomore year. He had gotten into singing in high school after auditioning for the school musical by chance, so decided to try adding a vocal performance major as well.

Along with narrating “Reagan of Illinois,” Sandrock also played tenor sax and sang, including a solo and as part of a vocal quartet. His connections to Illinois and to Reagan made Sandrock the perfect choice to narrate the piece, Ramsey said. He and his parents also forged lasting ties with the University of Lynchburg faculty and students.

“I feel like I’ve made a friend for life,” Ramsey said.

Narrating was a change of pace for Sandrock too, though not necessarily as difficult as playing and singing with the group. He hopes more groups pick up the piece in the future, including in central and western Illinois where so many places have ties to Reagan.

“It is a lot harder for (the performers) than it is for me to narrate,” he said.

The experience has also influenced what Sandrock hopes to do with the rest of his life. He had been planning on going to law school or considering running for office. Now vocal performance seems like a potential career as well.

“This is the biggest honor of my life,” he said.

