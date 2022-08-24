Watch now: Eureka College president, students optimistic for new school year

EUREKA — It is Isaac Noriega’s third year in college, but in a lot of ways, it does not feel like that.

“For me, it feels kind of like my first year of college,” he said.

For Noriega, now a junior criminal justice major at Eureka College, this is the first time he is starting a fall semester without masks, social distancing or Zoom. He described the past couple of years as a “huge mess.”

“I feel very welcomed and all my professors are really kind,” Noriega said.

Hannah Cliff, also a junior but majoring in Hispanic studies and political science, has the same feeling of it being her first real year in college, despite having been at Eureka all three years. This semester is starting off with events like welcome week and planning for the college’s 100th homecoming, scheduled for mid-September.

The shift away from strict COVID protocols, especially being able to see the faces of other students, is a big relief for Cliff.

“I feel a weight lifted off my shoulder (…) It’s kind brought back a normal college experience,” she said.

Handling COVID

Eureka College President Jamel Wright said the college will continue working closely with the Woodford County Health Department and Carle Eureka Hospital on both COVID-19 and monkeypox. Woodford County recorded its first case of monkeypox earlier this month and the college is watching that closely as well.

Most COVID mitigations are being left up to students individually, Wright said, but the college is requiring isolation and quarantines and asking people to wear masks for five days after leaving quarantine, she said. The college is providing residences and remote learning for on-campus students who are isolating or quarantining.

Addressing the pandemic has been one of the biggest events she has seen in her career, and she expects that will always be true.

“I don’t expect anything to overshadow the effort made by students, faculty and staff (to address COVID) in my career,” she said.

Lincoln College leaves an impact

Events to kick off the school year last week were exciting for Noriega. Visits from food trucks and college-organized events like game nights are not something he was used to at Lincoln College.

Noriega said he was drawn to Eureka because it's about the same size as Lincoln and is also in Central Illinois. The Chicagoan prefers smaller colleges, in part because of the smaller class sizes they bring.

“I feel like interacting with your teachers is important,” he said.

The closure of Lincoln College is on Wright’s mind as well, both as a professional and on a personal level. As a former first-generation student herself, she worries for the first-generation, low-income and historically marginalized students who attended the college.

“I think first and foremost about the individual students it impacted,” she said. “(…) Don’t allow this unfortunate, unexpected situation to cause you to stop or pause your education.”

On a professional level, the closure highlighted the need for colleges like Eureka to keep an eye on sustainable growth, including expanding revenue sources beyond tuition and improving outcomes for graduates. Wright believes the key is to learn from the past and present but also to keep a constant eye on the future.

“We have to be futurist,” she said.

Eying long-term viability

Wright sees promise in the enrollment numbers for this year. While official counts will not be ready until after the 10th day of classes, the college is expecting its second-largest group of new students ever, Wright said, including around 270 new traditional students.

“I feel great about our rebound,” she said.

Last year the college had 189 new students, college spokesman Blake Baxter said.

Exact enrollment numbers will not be available until after the college's count on the 10th day of classes.

Some of those students joining Eureka are coming from Lincoln, while others are using the college’s expanded Eureka Promise, which allows low-income students from around the state to attend the college tuition-free.

“I see that as Eureka College doing our part to help the citizens of the state of Illinois,” Wright said.

Another program she is excited to see get going is a cooperative grant received by Illinois Central College, Eureka and Bradley University for a total of around $14.6 million that will go toward developing the Hired! IT Workforce Accelerator. Part of that includes developing certificate programs, including in Eureka’s cybersecurity department. Wright said she could see it being useful for people in the community and for Eureka students who might want to stack the certificates with their main programs.

The grant is one of only 32 given out by the U.S. Economic Development Administration out of more than 500 applicants. It is led by ICC and besides the colleges will include cooperation with area business partners in need of information technology workers.

Eureka is also rolling out a new strategic plan, which includes deeper partnerships with the City of Eureka and a student success center to provide a central location for academic and support services.

Another part of the strategic plan that ties into creating long-term sustainability for the college is making sure people know about the college as an option for a liberal arts education, Wright said.

“We don’t want to be a secret. We don’t want people to say that we are a hidden jewel. We don’t want to be hidden and we don’t want to be a secret. We want to make sure that people understand the value and the distinctiveness and the uniqueness of Eureka College,” she said.

Meanwhile, classes resumed Aug. 17 at Eureka, and Cliff has enjoyed seeing people around campus and the energy it brings.

“It was contagious how excited they were,” she said.