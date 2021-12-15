Watch now: Eureka College expands tuition-free program

EUREKA — Prospective students from across the state can now qualify for The Uniquely Eureka Illinois Promise at Eureka College, which covers tuition for eligible students. All students from the state can now qualify.

The college held a press conference on Wednesday to announce the expansion. The program had previously only been open to transfer students and a select number of high schools in Central Illinois east of Peoria.

“We embrace this as one of the many things that make us unique,” Eureka President Jamel Wright said during the event.

The scholarship is only available to students who meet academic and financial requirements, including a cumulative GPA of 2.8 or higher and an expected family contribution of 1,000 or less. The expected family contribution is an index number used by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to measure how much a family can contribute to a student’s college expenses.

Participants also have to be eligible for federal Pell grants and Illinois Monetary Award Program (MAP) grants. The college uses these as revenue, since it is not receiving tuition dollars from the students.

The scholarship does not cover additional fees charged by the school, only tuition. Eureka’s tuition for the 2021-22 school year is $27,450, with fees for commuter students coming to $1,310. Residential student fees can come to around $11,750, depending on the room and meal plan the student chooses.

Goals of the program include increasing access to college for low-income and first-generation students, as well as reducing workforce gaps in the state. Many of those gaps that have emerged require a bachelor’s degree, Wright said.

Vice President for Finance and Facilities Craig Maynard said 38 Promise students are enrolled at Eureka this year. The college’s total enrollment this fall was 476. It has been declining over the past several years, having been 672 in the fall of 2016 and more than 690 the year before.

The college expects to see high interest in the scholarship, with students from low-income backgrounds “flocking” to Eureka, Wright said.

The program targets demographics that are already a large part of Eureka’s student body, said Interim Vice President of Enrollment Management Cindy Sisson. First-generation students make up around 46% of Eureka students. All students receive some amount of financial aid.

Wright pointed out that Eureka’s most famous alumnus, former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, was himself a first-generation, low-income student.

Eureka started the Promise program in 2018 with just transfer students. Since then it has added high school graduates from specific high schools in the area and a select number of out-of-state high schools, mostly in neighboring states.

Area politicians commended Eureka for expanding the program. State Sen. Jason Barickman sent a staff member to join Wednesday's press conference, and U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood and State Rep. Tom Bennett sent their congratulations.

“These students will now have the chance to see what those of us who have worked with Eureka College over the years already know,” Bennett said in a video to the college.

Kerri Berry, the first Promise student to graduate from Eureka with honors, joined college administrators at the press conference.

Berry grew up in Peoria and attended Illinois Central College after graduating from Peoria Central High School. Without Eureka Promise, she said it would have been impossible for her to get her bachelor’s degree.

“Having this actually took the burden off of us,” she said.

She majored in psychology/sociology and commuted from Peoria, all while handling four children. Berry now works for Peoria County Bright Futures.

Eureka Promise is open to all incoming students who meet the qualifications, Wright said. That includes students who may have taken a gap year during the pandemic or who, like Berry, are interested in returning to school after a longer break.

“We welcome any student who’s ready to dig back in,” Wright said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

