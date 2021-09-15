Watch now: Eureka College backing Reagan statue at Statehouse

EUREKA — Eureka College officials support an effort to place a statue of former President Ronald Reagan in the Illinois Capitol. Further moves towards the statue would come from the House Statue and Monument Review Task Force.

Reagan is the only U.S. president who was born and raised in Illinois. He graduated from Eureka in 1932 and maintained close ties to the school, including giving speeches at it throughout his life.

The school maintains a Reagan museum, Reagan research center and the Reagan Peace Garden. The museum features items donated by Reagan and the research center is said to be the most complete collection of books focused on Reagan in the world.

While at Eureka, Reagan was already showing the leadership skills that would someday take him to the White House, said Josem Diaz, Eureka’s vice president of advancement. Reagan was Student Body president, an athlete and coach and heavily involved in the school’s theater program.

“He practiced all his leadership skills while here at Eureka College,” Diaz said.

Reagan went on from his theater career at Eureka to Hollywood, where he was a prominent actor and union leader.

College officials spoke in support of the statue the Illinois House Statue and Monument Review Task Force earlier this month, but the school's support goes back long before that, Diaz said.

Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses Grant both lived in Illinois and it is where Lincoln started his career. Grant also started his Civil War service in Illinois, while living in Galena. Lincoln and Grant are both memorialized with statues in the statehouse.

Reagan is not the only Illinois-connected president missing from the statehouse, however. Barack Obama is also absent, despite having been state senator.

The school’s support for the statue is not political, Diaz emphasized. Rather it is about showing Eureka students, and those considering the school, the potential that comes with an education at the college.

“We still have the same values and same means to groom a future president of the United States,” he said.

Eureka’s focus in its connection to Reagan is about his leadership and the opportunities he gained through going to Eureka, Diaz said. Reagan was a first generation college student.

“We gave him an opportunity … that’s the story that we stick to,” Diaz said.

If the statue does get approved, Diaz would like to see it be of a young Reagan, especially if it could be of him to be in his Eureka College jersey.

The task force is taking public comment about the proposal.

