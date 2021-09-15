Watch now: Eureka College backing Reagan statue at Statehouse

Reagan is the only U.S. president who was born and raised in Illinois. He graduated from Eureka in 1932 and maintained close ties to the school, including giving speeches at it throughout his life.
The school maintains a Reagan museum, Reagan research center and the Reagan Peace Garden. The museum features items donated by Reagan and the research center is said to be the most complete collection of books focused on Reagan in the world.
While at Eureka, Reagan was already showing the leadership skills that would someday take him to the White House, said Josem Diaz, Eureka’s vice president of advancement. Reagan was Student Body president, an athlete and coach and heavily involved in the school’s theater program.
“He practiced all his leadership skills while here at Eureka College,” Diaz said.
Reagan went on from his theater career at Eureka to Hollywood, where he was a prominent actor and union leader.
College officials spoke in support of the statue the Illinois House Statue and Monument Review Task Force earlier this month, but the school's support goes back long before that, Diaz said.
Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses Grant both lived in Illinois and it is where Lincoln started his career. Grant also started his Civil War service in Illinois, while living in Galena. Lincoln and Grant are both memorialized with statues in the statehouse.
Reagan is not the only Illinois-connected president missing from the statehouse, however. Barack Obama is also absent, despite having been state senator.
The school’s support for the statue is not political, Diaz emphasized. Rather it is about showing Eureka students, and those considering the school, the potential that comes with an education at the college.
“We still have the same values and same means to groom a future president of the United States,” he said.
Eureka’s focus in its connection to Reagan is about his leadership and the opportunities he gained through going to Eureka, Diaz said. Reagan was a first generation college student.
“We gave him an opportunity … that’s the story that we stick to,” Diaz said.
If the statue does get approved, Diaz would like to see it be of a young Reagan, especially if it could be of him to be in his Eureka College jersey.
The task force is taking public comment about the proposal.
A table set for one in remembrance of those missing from the armed forces was on display Saturday at the Red, White and Blue event at the Corn Crib in Normal.
First responders pose for a photo at the Red, White and Blue rally held at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday. The rally was a time to remember 9/11 and honor those who lost their lives.
The McLean County Republicans hosted a Red, White and Blue event on Saturday at the Corn Crib in Normal to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
A softball game between firefighters, police and first responders was part of the activities at the Red, White and Blue rally held at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday.
Marine Lt. Col. and Republican candidate for governor of Illinois Paul Schimpf speaks to a volunteer during the Red, White and Blue event at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday.
Members of law enforcement carry in the flags before a softball game at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday.
Stearman World War II military aircraft fly over the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday.
The McLean County Republicansman a booth at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The McLean County Republicans man a booth at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
VFW Post 454 prepares to present the colors at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Rd, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
A softball game between firefighters, police and first responders was part of the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Volunteers with the VFW Auxiliary Post 454 were on hand at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Wyatt Larson, 6 and Parker Larson, 4, climb on a firetruck at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W, Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Members of AMVETS Post 270 carry their flag at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Crowds came out to honor and remember those who gave their lives on 9/11 at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Naomi Rogers enjoys the bounce house during the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
