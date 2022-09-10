Watch now: Dozers, big machines delight kids Saturday in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Dump trucks and dozers are a kid’s play dream.

Hundreds of little ones from in and around McLean County got to experience the real life-sized deal Saturday for the 18th “Day of the Dozer” at the McLean County Fairgrounds. Heavy machinery of all kinds were on display and open for visitors to explore.

Organized by the Great Plains LIFE Foundation, a press release said the event raises funds for the “Stay 4” Project, which works to reduce high school dropout rates and assist low-income students who demonstrate an ability to succeed but risk dropping out.

Foundation Director of Development Paul Segobiano told The Pantagraph the event is both fun and educational: not just for the kids, but also for the parents. He said families drive by farms or construction sites, see all the equipment and go, “ooh, look at that!”

“This is an opportunity for them to see it, get on it, drive it, have fun and talk about it for the rest of their lives,” he said.

He said the foundation gives at-risk students at least $1,000 for unexpected expenses for the first year, but they must fulfill certain criteria.

Segobiano added the criteria is not much, though, because the students in the Stay 4 project have enough on their shoulders.

He said they had over 1,100 tickets sold at Day of the Dozer last year, and they expect to top that this year.

Liz Skinner, director of public relations for the foundation, told The Pantagraph they had sold about 900 tickets by noon Saturday. Even their stock of 500 hot dogs had sold out.

Her favorite part about the event: the excitement on the kids' faces.

“It doesn’t get much better than that,” Skinner continued. “It’s been a wonderful day. People are happy, kids are happy, so parents are happy.”

There were at least nine pieces of equipment available for visitors, according to Segobiano. The main riding station had backhoes, excavators and bulldozers.

After trying out the backhoe, end loader and bulldozer, Normal’s Bode Schumacher, 3, excitedly ran back to his father and grandmother and did his happy dance. He said the backhoe was his favorite.

Grandmother Joanne Schumacher said her grandson has known these machines since he was 2 — and he’s studied them in books.

And, “oh my gosh,” Schumacher said, “he was excited” to come that day. And, they’ll definitely be back again.

Bode’s father, Bobby Schumacher, said of his son: “I’m having fun that he’s having fun.”

There was also Fletcher Ratliff, 5, and Carter Goergen, 10, both of Normal, who climbed into a tall combine together.

Goergen said he saw every single button in the cab, and it was a nice, high view.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency was there with its mobile command post vehicle. Director Cathy Beck fielded questions from kids and explained how they plan and respond to emergencies, just like their federal counterpart.

Other participating organizations included FedEx, the United States Postal Service, Nicor Gas, Nussbaum Transportation, Connect Transit and the Bloomington Public Library.

There was also the Bloomington Fire Department, plus the Bloomington Police Department.

BPD Officer Joe Rizzi showed kids like LeRoy’s Wyatt Ready, 6, how he turns on his lights and sirens. The officer said his assignment was a lot better than he expected.

Clinton’s Jaxtyn Diehl, 4, got taken on a ride in a Volvo A45G dump truck, capable of hauling a 45-ton payload.

His father, Jaron Diehl, joined along for the ride. He said his son loves construction vehicles “bad, bad.”

Jaxtyn said he liked the big tires and being high up in the cab.

His dad said getting to ride the dump truck was exactly why they came out to Day of the Dozer. And Jaxtyn's mother, Kaley Diehl, said he likes to play with excavators in the sandbox.

Jaron Diehl said his son loves tractors and dump trucks.

“He just wants to ride everything else,” Diehl said.