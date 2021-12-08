Watch now: District 87 approves levy, Mouser as superintendent

BLOOMINGTON — David Mouser is now officially slated to succeed Barry Reilly as Bloomington District 87 superintendent. He will receive a base salary of $215,000.

The District 87 board voted to approve Mouser’s contract at its meeting Wednesday night. He will finish the school year as superintendent of Tri-Valley Community Unit School District #3, based in Downs. His base salary there, for the 2020-2021 school year, was around $155,000, district documents say.

Mouser will receive 20 vacation days and 15 sick days a year, both the same as what he receives at Tri-Valley. The contract also includes a one-time extra of 25 sick days at the start of the contract, and two personal days a year. The contract runs through June 2025.

Reilly’s base salary was about $228,000 last school year.

The board congratulated Mouser after the vote, shaking hands with him and his family and gave him a couple small gifts. He starts as District 87 superintendent on July 1.

The board also approved its 2021 lax levy. The $45.6 million levy assumes a 3% growth in total equalized assessed value (EAV). This is just a request to the county government, with exact revenue and tax rate not known until the actual total EAV is known. However, Chief Financial and Faculties Officer Michael Cornale has said at past board meetings he does not expect it to result in a significant change in the tax rate around 5.17%.

The rate would result in the owner of a property worth $150,000 owing around $2,600 in taxes for the district. Other taxing bodies, including the county and municipalities, will have additional property taxes. While the rate may stay about the same, if the equalized assessed value of a property goes up, so does the dollar amount it owes in taxes.

The board approved a bid from GRP/WEGMAN to be the district’s energy services contractor, as the district replaces the air conditioning chiller at Bloomington High School.

The district received 3.9 out of 4 in its financial audit, which was performed by Gorenz and Associates and presented to the board on Wednesday.

The district received 40 Freedom of Information Act requests since the Board was last updated on Nov. 5. The majority came from three requesters, at least two of whom have spoken against mask and vaccine mandates in the district during the public comments at board meetings this school year.

The requests include ones for emails and other communication by district officials, including Reilly, for a period covering February through November of this year. Cornale, who is the district’s FOIA officer, asked for extensions for most of the requests, citing the allowance for recurrent requesters.

Reilly was not present at the meeting, with Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Diane Wolf filling in for him.

Five people made public comment. Several referenced emails found in the FOIA requests, including saying the emails showed district staff allegedly shared names and social media posts of community members who planned to speak at the board meetings.

Mary Carlisle, who is one of the three people who had filed the FOIA requests, spoke not on the emails but asking the board to put in metal detectors. A Bloomington High School student was recently found to have brought a gun to school. Carlisle said the detectors could help avoid a tragedy and bring peace of mind to students.

