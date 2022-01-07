 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking top story
COVID | THE LOCAL RESPONSE

Watch now: COVID spike evident in Bloomington-Normal schools

  • 0

Did You Get COVID Over the Holidays? , Here's What You Should Know. Did the Omicron variant catch up with you during the holiday season this year?. If so, you may have some questions. Health experts have the answers:. Should I Isolate? . Health officials say you should follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. They base those guidelines on, now, two years of observations about what it means to be contagious. , Dr. Graham Snyder, medical director at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, via CNN. Experts say after ten days, if symptoms have improved and your fever has subsided, you are probably no longer contagious. Am I Immune Now?. Coronavirus infections provide a share of natural immunity, but health experts say it isn't so simple. We often talk about immunity to this virus as if it's a yes or no thing. , Dr. Myron Cohen, director of global health and infectious diseases at UNC School of Medicine, via CNN. You're either immune or you're not. But Mother Nature rarely operates like that. , Dr. Myron Cohen, director of global health and infectious diseases at UNC School of Medicine, via CNN. Experts say while a COVID-19 infection does create a high viral load that combats future encounters with the virus, nothing is 100%. I wouldn't rely on it for 100% protection. , Dr. Graham Snyder, medical director at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, via CNN. Unvaccinated and Recovered, Do I Still Need a Shot?. Experts say vaccines offer a higher immune response in the case of Omicron than a natural response, though it's not totally clear why. Continued COVID-19 research shows reinfection is more likely to occur in those with natural immunity, as opposed to those who had received a vaccine. We encourage anybody...to still get vaccinated because vaccination helps the body prepare by making a more robust set of antibodies. , Dr. Graham Snyder, medical director at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, via CNN

NORMAL — Illinois and McLean County continue to set new records while COVID cases spike and the health care system remains strained, even as many schools wrap up their first week of classes after winter break.

Illinois reported a record 201,428 new COVID cases since Dec. 31, along with 444 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday. As of Thursday night there were 7,096 people with COVID in Illinois hospitals. That includes 68 people in McLean County hospitals.

McLean County also had a record number of new cases reported on Friday, with 1,281 new cases since the Thursday update from the McLean County Health Department. 

COVID’s continued impact on education was felt clearly this week by Bloomington District 87 families when classes were canceled on Friday.

Superintendent Barry Reilly said the closure was due to an expected lack of available staff, including substitutes. Absences included those isolated and quarantining due to being close contacts. 

U-Illinois requiring vaccine booster for students, employees

He expects the weekend will allow enough quarantines to end for school to resume in-person on Monday.

Julie Riley, president of the Bloomington Education Association teacher union, said that it was evident in schools that there were high numbers of teachers and students absent. Substitutes have also been hard to find the entire year, in part because many are retired teachers who are worried about being exposed to the virus.

The administration has been good about communicating with and getting input from the BEA, Riley said. 

Official numbers for the week from Unit 5 and District 87 are not expected until the end of the weekend or early next week.

Kristen Weikle

Weikle

At Unit 5, that has led to some support staff and administrators having to step in as substitutes, said Superintendent Kristen Weikle. She does not intend to use a district-wide decision, instead focusing on individual classrooms or buildings. At times last term the district had to move some classes to remote learning.

“We could use the same process if we just didn’t have staff,” she said.

'Not as easy as it seems' 

Unit 5 Education Association President Lindsey Dickinson said that the union had noticed the absences, including the lack of available paraprofessionals and substitutes, which then impacts the union’s teachers.

Lindsey Dickinson (copy)

Dickinson

“The most obvious way to address staffing shortages due to COVID might seem to be pivoting to remote learning — even if just for a classroom or in targeted ways where necessary — but it is not as easy as it seems,” she said in an email to The Pantagraph.

Both Riley and Dickinson said that the preference was for in-person learning as the best way to teach students, but want it done in a safe way.

Teachers have also moved around to fill open classes in District 87, Riley said. She wishes teachers would be able to focus on their content areas or non-classroom assignments, but said it is also important that the school be able to operate.

Watch now: 1,281 new COVID cases break McLean County record for third time this week

“Teachers want to be in their classrooms (…) and we need to know that it’s safe for us and those kids,” she said.

The number of days students are out of the classroom may soon change for Illinois school districts. The Illinois State Board of Education plans to bring quarantine and isolation guidelines in line with the new shorter guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Illinois Wesleyan University also started classes this week. Baseline testing which included students before they came to campus and some on campus showed 100 positives. Of those, 36 were found during on-campus baseline testing.

It is not clear how many of the other two-thirds had already returned to Bloomington-Normal but tested off-campus, said Dean of Students Karla Carney-Hal.

“We anticipated that we would see larger numbers because Omicron has higher transmissibility,” she said.

The university had asked students to test negative within three days of returning to campus but found it had to alter that due to some students having difficulty finding tests or getting results within three days, Carney-Hall said.

Around 97% Illinois Wesleyan students are vaccinated, as it was required to either be vaccinated or receive an official exemption to start the semester. The school is now considering a booster mandate as well, Carney-Hall said, but is still in the process of deciding.

IWU students on the first day of classes (copy)

Illinois Wesleyan University students Isaiah Gallivan, right, Izabella Villatuya, left, Ria Patel and Nyja White are shown on Aug. 23, 2021. Second semester classes started on Wednesday, Jan. 5. 

“We’re doing all of the things we can to support an in-person experience while also keeping our students safe and healthy,” she said.

The university is trying to be careful to acknowledge that it is part of the wider Bloomington-Normal community as well, Carney-Hall said.

The Unit 5 and District 87 employees are also mindful of their interaction with the community, as well as the community's influence on area schools. 

“Education is a challenging occupation to be in right now and the simplest way to help is to provide positive support and show kindness,” Dickinson said.

Miller Park leopard dies of COVID-induced pneumonia

It is also important for families to be staying safe outside of school, in the wider community where cases continue to spike, Riley said.

“I feel like teachers are only as safe as the least safe family they work with,” she said.

The Belleville News-Democrat and Capitol News Illinois contributed reporting.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Delayed again, student debt looms large

Watch now: Delayed again, student debt looms large

Federal student loan payments have once again been pushed off, after officials had repeatedly said that the last extension had been the final one. President Joe Biden referenced the ongoing pandemic and economic recovery as reasons for the extension.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The Biden plan for electric vehicles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News