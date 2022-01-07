Watch now: COVID spike evident in Bloomington-Normal schools

Illinois reported a record 201,428 new COVID cases since Dec. 31, along with 444 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday. As of Thursday night there were 7,096 people with COVID in Illinois hospitals. That includes 68 people in McLean County hospitals.

McLean County also had a record number of new cases reported on Friday, with 1,281 new cases since the Thursday update from the McLean County Health Department.

COVID’s continued impact on education was felt clearly this week by Bloomington District 87 families when classes were canceled on Friday.

Superintendent Barry Reilly said the closure was due to an expected lack of available staff, including substitutes. Absences included those isolated and quarantining due to being close contacts.

He expects the weekend will allow enough quarantines to end for school to resume in-person on Monday.

Julie Riley, president of the Bloomington Education Association teacher union, said that it was evident in schools that there were high numbers of teachers and students absent. Substitutes have also been hard to find the entire year, in part because many are retired teachers who are worried about being exposed to the virus.

The administration has been good about communicating with and getting input from the BEA, Riley said.

Official numbers for the week from Unit 5 and District 87 are not expected until the end of the weekend or early next week.

At Unit 5, that has led to some support staff and administrators having to step in as substitutes, said Superintendent Kristen Weikle. She does not intend to use a district-wide decision, instead focusing on individual classrooms or buildings. At times last term the district had to move some classes to remote learning.

“We could use the same process if we just didn’t have staff,” she said.

'Not as easy as it seems'

Unit 5 Education Association President Lindsey Dickinson said that the union had noticed the absences, including the lack of available paraprofessionals and substitutes, which then impacts the union’s teachers.

“The most obvious way to address staffing shortages due to COVID might seem to be pivoting to remote learning — even if just for a classroom or in targeted ways where necessary — but it is not as easy as it seems,” she said in an email to The Pantagraph.

Both Riley and Dickinson said that the preference was for in-person learning as the best way to teach students, but want it done in a safe way.

Teachers have also moved around to fill open classes in District 87, Riley said. She wishes teachers would be able to focus on their content areas or non-classroom assignments, but said it is also important that the school be able to operate.

“Teachers want to be in their classrooms (…) and we need to know that it’s safe for us and those kids,” she said.

The number of days students are out of the classroom may soon change for Illinois school districts. The Illinois State Board of Education plans to bring quarantine and isolation guidelines in line with the new shorter guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Illinois Wesleyan University also started classes this week. Baseline testing which included students before they came to campus and some on campus showed 100 positives. Of those, 36 were found during on-campus baseline testing.

It is not clear how many of the other two-thirds had already returned to Bloomington-Normal but tested off-campus, said Dean of Students Karla Carney-Hal.

“We anticipated that we would see larger numbers because Omicron has higher transmissibility,” she said.

The university had asked students to test negative within three days of returning to campus but found it had to alter that due to some students having difficulty finding tests or getting results within three days, Carney-Hall said.

Around 97% Illinois Wesleyan students are vaccinated, as it was required to either be vaccinated or receive an official exemption to start the semester. The school is now considering a booster mandate as well, Carney-Hall said, but is still in the process of deciding.

“We’re doing all of the things we can to support an in-person experience while also keeping our students safe and healthy,” she said.

The university is trying to be careful to acknowledge that it is part of the wider Bloomington-Normal community as well, Carney-Hall said.

The Unit 5 and District 87 employees are also mindful of their interaction with the community, as well as the community's influence on area schools.

“Education is a challenging occupation to be in right now and the simplest way to help is to provide positive support and show kindness,” Dickinson said.

It is also important for families to be staying safe outside of school, in the wider community where cases continue to spike, Riley said.

“I feel like teachers are only as safe as the least safe family they work with,” she said.

The Belleville News-Democrat and Capitol News Illinois contributed reporting.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

