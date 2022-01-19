Watch now: COVID cases still high in Bloomington District 87

BLOOMINGTON — COVID remains a massive challenge facing Bloomington District 87 since school resumed earlier this month.

“Things have been extremely challenging to say the least,” Superintendent Barry Reilly said at Wednesday’s board meeting.

The district reported Monday that there were 210 student cases last week, along with another 32 staff cases. More than 500 students who were close contacts were able to return to school due to being vaccinated or testing negative under the test to stay protocol, while 316 students had to quarantine for the full time.

Even since Saturday there have been around 30 staff who have been out due being sick or being close contacts, Reilly said.

He pointed to the test to stay program as a success, where students can stay in-person if they test negative after being a close contact. There were concerns earlier that the high school might run out of available tests for the program but Reilly said that staff had been able to find more.

“As you know, if you’ve heard anything in the news about testing, it’s extremely difficult to get tests,” he said.

The board also approved a large increase in expense for cybersecurity insurance. Chief Financial and Facilities Officer Michael Cornale said that the increase was part of a nationwide trend of rapidly increasing costs. The 2022 premium is $22,229, a 334% increase from 2021, when the district paid $6,661.

The district participates in the Suburban School Cooperative Insurance program, through which it receives the insurance. The cooperative is contracting with Cowbell Cyber.

The board also accepted a contract with GRP|WEGMAN, an energy services contractor. The initial bid was accepted at the December meeting. The second contract solidifies a proposal from the company to replace the chiller at Bloomington High School for $377,800.

The contract guarantees savings from the new equipment, including compensation from the company to the district if the energy savings are not as high as expected, Cornale told The Pantagraph.

The board heard one public comment from Michelle Purkes, a staff member at Sarah E. Raymond School of Early Education. She expressed disappointment in recent administrative decisions at the school over the past year, including the sudden move to remote instruction earlier this month and what she said was a lack of support during the teacher and substitute shortage.

One audience member asked to speak but had not signed up beforehand so was not allowed to under board rules. He said he had originally gone to the high school where the meetings are normally held and so had missed the sign up period.

The meeting was held at the junior high school due to theater rehearsal at the high school, Reilly said.

