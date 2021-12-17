Watch now: Christmas comes early for 150 Unit 5 families

 Skip to main content
Volunteers and donors will make Christmas a little more special for 150 Unit 5 families.

NORMAL — Around 150 families will be picking up gifts Saturday morning from Northpoint Elementary. The gifts were donated by McLean County Unit 5 staff and community members to help district families who might not be able to afford holiday gifts this year.

Volunteers stayed late Friday afternoon to help organize the donations and get things ready for Saturday morning. They were giving up not just after-school time, but winter break time, as Friday was the last day of classes before the holidays. 

121821-blm-loc-1northpoint

Teachers, students and volunteers sort through Christmas gifts for 150 Unit 5 families at Northpoint Elementary School on Friday.

"All these people could be going home and they're staying here to do this," said Dayna Brown.

Brown is one of the co-organizers of the event, along with elementary teacher Jill Hartke and Jan Meadows, a retired teacher also involved with the Back 2 School Alliance. They have dozens of volunteers, including staff members, students and others from the community, as well as the donors. 

Hartke said she started the program 11 years ago by giving to just a few families. It grew and eventually she asked for help from Brown and Meadows, making it a collective Unit 5 effort. 

Hartke has titled the event "It's better to give than to receive." She personally attributes all of it to God and the help from others.

121821-blm-loc-2northpoint

Finley Olson, 6, and her sister, Maizie, 9, place Christmas presents by coded names as volunteers sorted gifts at Northpoint Elementary School on Friday. Some 150 families across the district are receiving the presents.

Maddie Chapman said that is why she likes volunteering for the event. Now a freshman at Normal Community High School, she started helping in sixth grade.

"My favorite thing is giving gifts to people," she said. 

121821-blm-loc-3northpoint

Angie Clendenny, a retired teacher, and Sophia Hartke, 14, a freshman at Normal Community High School, go through names on a list of 150 families who are receiving Christmas gifts as a group of volunteers sort presents at Northpoint Elementary School on Friday.

Chapman likes that it gives her a chance to help others and bring some happiness to other families. The alternative would probably be sitting on the couch at home watching TV, she said. 

Families to receive the gifts are identified by Unit 5 staff, and they try not to repeat families too often, Brown said. 

121821-blm-loc-4northpoint

Volunteers develop a strategy as they sort through Christmas gifts for 150 Unit 5 families at Northpoint Elementary School on Friday.

The donations are organized through an online form, Hartke said. Gifts are sorted in the gym, underneath signs with festive pseudonyms for the families, to maintain privacy. 

The recipient families fill out forms with information on clothing sizes and wish lists. The gifts include outfits and essentials, along with wishes, including toys, games or even household items like cookware.  

"We know the need is greater than this," Brown said. 

