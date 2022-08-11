Watch now: Central Illinois groups look to help with school supplies as inflation hits home

BLOOMINGTON — While students may dread the return of homework and earlier bedtimes, back-to-school season also represents a financial challenge for many families — a problem heightened this year by surging inflation.

“I think it’s very well-known that it’s a struggle for so many in the community right now in general, and with these school supplies too,” said Jennifer Homan, a Normal mother of eight children ranging in age from 4 to 18. “There are so many people out there that can help with this, but even on top of that it’s still hard, it’s still a ton of money and my pocketbook is definitely feeling it right now.”

She's not alone. According to a national Deloitte survey of 1,200 parents of school-age kids, families plan to spend 8% more on school supplies than they did last year. At the same time, a third of parents nationally said their family’s household situation had worsened since last year. Almost 60% of parents surveyed said they were worried about increasing costs of back-to-school items due to inflation.

Another survey, this one from the National Retail Federation, found that families on average expect to spend $864 on back-to-school shopping this year, up from $688 five years ago.

The Back 2 School Alliance's supply giveaway on Thursday aimed to help bring the overall cost down. The local organization's event was open for families that meet guidelines for free or reduced price lunch with students who attend McLean County Unit 5 or Bloomington District 87 schools.

With everything that she has seen in the news about inflation, Nicole Springborn said, she knew it would be more expensive than past years to buy school supplies for her children. Her daughter is heading into second grade at Unit 5, and her son is entering his second year of prekindergarten.

"I think (my daughter's) school supplies would have cost a good $75," she said. She was among those taking advantage of Thursday's giveaway.

The organization gave away school supplies to around 4,000 students this year, said Jan Meadows, Back 2 School Alliance committee chair. It takes months of organizing and around 400 volunteers have been involved between packing supplies and giving them out.

It pays off on the distribution day, though.

"We get to see the kids and they're all excited," Meadows said.

The group has seen the need increase from both the pandemic and inflation. This is the largest distribution they have ever done, she said, but she knows it does not cover all of the need in the community.

Help from many sources

In Illinois, parents who buy school supplies and certain clothing Aug. 5-14 will benefit from a state sales tax holiday that will reduce the rate from 6.25% to 1.25%.

But back-to-school costs are still a burden for many families, said employees at nonprofits that serve kids.

“We get so many calls ... from parents or families that are saying, ‘You know what, my husband lost his job, we’re barely making our rent, we’ve got to get school supplies for our kids as they go back to school, how can you help us?’” said Steven Sartin, associate director of Back 2 School America, a nonprofit that provides school supplies to kids.

“That has increased dramatically,” he said.

Back 2 School America works with a variety of community partners, such as the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, to get school supplies to the kids with the greatest need.

By the end of August, Sartin said, the organization plans to distribute over 30,000 back-to-school kits full of supplies to children who need them. Most of the school supplies will go to kids in Illinois, he said; the organization, which used to be known as Back 2 School Illinois, recently expanded beyond the state.

One place Homan has turned to find resources and help is the We're in this Together Bloomington-Normal group on Facebook. The group was created by Michelle Schulz at the start of the pandemic.

Suzanne Kelley took over as administrator not long after the group was founded and has been making posts recently about where supplies are cheapest and what other resources are available.

“A lot of times, the reason that these families are waiting to the absolute last minute is they’re hopeful that somehow they’re going to make some more money or their check is going to be a little bit bigger," Kelley said.

Parents can feel discouraged or embarrassed to ask for help, which group administrators and moderators allow members to reach out directly through private message, Kelley said.

They even have been collecting and organizing their own supplies to help provide for families in need. Group administrator Candace Swenson has been spearheading that effort, using her home as a storage space and drop-off point for supplies.

“I normally help the homeless and I do food drives but after seeing all the parents asking for help during the back-to-school time this year I knew this was something I needed to do,” Swenson said.

In McLean County, Back 2 School Alliance works with State Farm, Unit 5 and District 87 to identify families in need, get donations and distribute them. That level of community support is encouraging to Meadows.

The volunteers also appreciate the event and the chance to help their community.

"From a State Farm perspective, it's a great chance for employee volunteerism," said Michelle Forbes, an analyst for State Farm who helps coordinate the cooperation through the company's b'Link volunteer group.

Unit 5 principal Scott Vogel has volunteered all 10 years he has been a building administrator. For the past nine years, he was principal at Towanda Elementary, and he is going into his first year leading Grove Elementary. On Thursday, he was handing out frisbees to students in line.

"Every year I have the opportunity, I'm coming out," he said.

For him, it is a chance to help get the families ready to go back to school. "We're here for nothing but to give support to the community and families."

Sam Guillory, director of development at The Baby Fold, said each year the Normal-based nonprofit collects school supplies for their students at the Hammitt schools and other children in their programs.

“I feel like our donors also saw the increased inflation rates and costs and understood that the families and kids served by The Baby Fold are feeling those pressures,” Guillory said. “It’s almost like they were prompted even more to support us.”

Although they have seen a positive turnout with donations, Guillory said, supplies go fast. They always welcome more donations, even after the beginning of the school year.

Inflation takes toll

On the whole, back-to-school spending is expected to reach a new high of $34.4 billion for kids in elementary through high school, up from a forecast of $32.5 billion last year, according to the Deloitte research.

Back 2 School America is feeling the effects of inflation, too, Sartin said, even though it can get better deals on school supplies than the average person because it buys in bulk. But Sartin said large corporations that sponsor school supplies with the nonprofit have taken note of the greater need and have stepped up to help.

State Farm has raised more than $250,000 across the company from employees and agents for back to school supply drives, Forbes said. The company works with a group called Educational Product, Inc. to buy supplies, Forbes said. The company passes along lists of need supplies from Back 2 School Alliance to EPI to get customized kits.

"EPI did really good about not raising their prices," Forbes said.

Other local companies have also stepped in to address the need for school supplies. The Millan/Petro Organization, which is the franchisee for all of the McDonald's locations in Bloomington-Normal, donated 180 backpacks of school supplies to employees and their families this year, according to a statement sent earlier this week.

"Giving back to our employees and their families will always put a smile on my face," said owner/operator Mikel Petro.

While many parents said they were worried about items being out of stock, executives at companies from Kohl’s to Shoe Carnival to Tillys have assured investors that inventory issues and shortages won’t be a problem this year.

Michelle Gass, CEO of Kohl’s, said at a recent conference that the company would be well-positioned compared with last year, when kids’ products were hard hit by supply chain disruptions.

“We were in chase mode in an environment where it was very difficult to chase,” Gass said, noting the company had planned last year’s season conservatively and found itself with a deficit of product in certain areas, including kids’. “So, we have course corrected that.”

Meadows said that every year the distribution day brings all the work together, but also leaves her thinking about what to change for next year. The length of the line this year was a concern for her.

"It's just a sense of completion (... but there's also) the perfectionist part, what should I be doing better for next year," she said.