Watch now: Central Illinois comfort dog has big paws to fill

DECATUR — Story is a little guy with a job to do.

“He's got big paws to fill,” said Jennifer Dahn, founder of PawPrint Ministries and Story's human mom. “Literally. Payton had huge paws.”

PawPrint Ministries is a Decatur-based nonprofit that brings comfort dogs to visit Central Illinois hospitals, nursing homes, schools, disaster areas, and anywhere someone might benefit from a furry friend with a wet nose. Dahn was inspired to start the group after helping with the recovery effort at a tornado disaster area in Washington in November 2013.

Payton, a golden retriever who was the organization's first dog, died unexpectedly a couple of weeks ago. Story will pick up the baton.

“He is going to carry on Payton's story in the community,” Dahn said, which is how the 8-week-old golden retriever got his name. He is already in training.

“It's lots of treats and positive reinforcement, and reinforcing the behaviors we want to see and lots of puppy snuggles,” Dahn said. “We hope that this Story will leave a lasting legacy on our community.”

The ministry has a wealth of dogs and volunteers who spend 12 to 18 months in training, learning to be calm and loving in any circumstances, Dahn said. First the dogs have to pass a temperament test to see if they're suited to being a comfort dog. Then, once that's been established by the training director, human and dog visit a wide variety of places and the dog is placed in every kind of situation he or she might encounter.

Dahn took Payton to the Illinois State Fair to visit veterans, for example, and there were Clydesdales there. Payton had never seen a Clydesdale and didn't know what to think, though he retained his good manners anyway. Teaching the comfort dogs to stay calm even when they're in new and possibly intimidating situations is a key component of training.

PawPrint does the certification of comfort dogs and has a program of its own creation. Volunteers and their dogs put in a lot of hours, both in training and in serving the community, so it's a big commitment of time.

“His job will be to cheer people up when they're having a bad day,” Dahn said.

Unlike service dogs, who must be allowed into any place their human goes, comfort dogs have to be invited, she said. Rather than helping a person with everyday tasks, which is generally a service dog's job, comfort dogs are there to snuggle and be petted. Petting a service dog is forbidden, but petting a comfort dog is expected.

“Who doesn't love a puppy snuggle?” Dahn said.

