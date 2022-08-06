Watch now: Central Catholic leaders see potential in reorganization

BLOOMINGTON — A reorganization of school administration should help Central Catholic High School better serve its students and the wider community, the principal and the president say.

For the first time, the principal can focus solely on educational operations, while the president will handle broader organizational issues like community involvement and fundraising. Sean Foster, the former principal, is stepping into the president role, while Chris McGraw has joined the school as principal.

The decision follows a strategic planning process held three years ago. To further pursue the goals set out there, it became clear to Foster that a change was needed.

“The school was great, we were in a great position (…) but if we wanted to take the next step, we had to make some changes,” he said.

Foster has been with Central Catholic for 13 years, including eight as principal. McGraw is joining Central Catholic from Evans Junior High School where he was principal.

The model is a change for Central Catholic but is already common across the country. The National Catholic Education Association estimates between 60% and 75% of Catholic high schools use the model.

“The model is new to us but it’s not new to Catholic education,” Foster said.

As president, his new role is focused on growth and fiscal sustainability for the school. That includes growing enrollment and program offerings. Long-term goals include increasing pay for teachers, which Foster said would help improve the education Central Catholic offers, and expand tuition assistance and expand services for students with special needs.

“How do we break down the barriers for families who might not have access?” he said.

Enrollment has hit a low point of around 280 students, Foster said. That was expected based on enrollment at Catholic elementary schools in the area, but is a number that the school would like to see grow.

“We want to pretty aggressively pursue 400,” Foster said.

On the fiscal side, the past few years have been a period of fast growth for the school. Annual donations are four times what they were five years ago. The endowment has grown by more than $3 million and is now above $7 million.

The new organization frees McGraw up to focus on the day to day operations inside the school.

“I can full-force put my energy and time towards serving our students and especially staff,” he said.

Having the two roles lets each person fill the role they are more suited for, Foster and McGraw said. They both report to the diocesan education staff, and they said they are hoping to be a model for any other high schools in the diocese that might want to move to this model.

“I can see why schools across the nation are moving to this governance model,” McGraw said.