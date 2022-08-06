Watch now: Central Catholic leaders see potential in reorganization

BLOOMINGTON — A
reorganization of school administration should help Central Catholic High School better serve its students and the wider community, the principal and the president say.
For the first time, the principal can focus solely on educational operations, while the president will handle broader organizational issues like community involvement and fundraising. Sean Foster, the former principal, is stepping into the president role, while
Chris McGraw has joined the school as principal.
The decision follows a strategic planning process held three years ago. To further pursue the goals set out there, it became clear to Foster that a change was needed.
“The school was great, we were in a great position (…) but if we wanted to take the next step, we had to make some changes,” he said.
Foster has been with Central Catholic for 13 years, including eight as principal. McGraw is joining Central Catholic from Evans Junior High School where he was principal.
The model is a change for Central Catholic but is already common across the country. The National Catholic Education Association estimates between 60% and 75% of Catholic high schools use the model.
“The model is new to us but it’s not new to Catholic education,” Foster said.
As president, his new role is focused on growth and fiscal sustainability for the school. That includes growing enrollment and program offerings. Long-term goals include increasing pay for teachers, which Foster said would help improve the education Central Catholic offers, and expand tuition assistance and expand services for students with special needs.
“How do we break down the barriers for families who might not have access?” he said.
Enrollment has hit a low point of around 280 students, Foster said. That was expected based on enrollment at Catholic elementary schools in the area, but is a number that the school would like to see grow.
“We want to pretty aggressively pursue 400,” Foster said.
On the fiscal side, the past few years have been a period of fast growth for the school. Annual donations are four times what they were five years ago. The endowment has grown by more than $3 million and is now above $7 million.
The new organization frees McGraw up to focus on the day to day operations inside the school.
“I can full-force put my energy and time towards serving our students and especially staff,” he said.
Having the two roles lets each person fill the role they are more suited for, Foster and McGraw said. They both report to the diocesan education staff, and they said they are hoping to be a model for any other high schools in the diocese that might want to move to this model.
“I can see why schools across the nation are moving to this governance model,” McGraw said.
Photos: Scenes of devastation from Kentucky floods
Men ride in a boat along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Ryan C. Hermens
A Perry County school bus lies destroyed after being caught up in the floodwaters of Lost Creek in Ned, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
The Whitesburg Community Pool is filled with flood water in Whitesburg, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Ryan C. Hermens
People work to clear a house from a bridge near the Whitesburg Recycling Center in Letcher County, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Ryan C. Hermens
Volunteers and city workers try to reconnect the water supply to a nursing home in Elkhorn City, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. The pipe, along with some of KY-197, washed away yesterday when the Russell Fork flooded. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Ryan C. Hermens
Mud covers tennis courts near Whitesburg Middle School in Whitesburg, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Ryan C. Hermens
FILE - Homes and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. The same stubborn weather system caused intense downpours in St. Louis and Appalachia that led to devastating and in some cases deadly flooding. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)
Ryan C. Hermens
FILE - Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over a road in Jackson, Ky., to pick up people stranded by the floodwaters on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The same stubborn weather system caused intense downpours in St. Louis and Appalachia that led to devastating and in some cases deadly flooding. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Timothy D. Easley
FILE - Homes and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. The same stubborn weather system caused intense downpours in St. Louis and Appalachia that led to devastating and in some cases deadly flooding. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)
Ryan C. Hermens
Hindman, Ky., Mayor Tracy Neice operates a backhoe to clear debris from the road in downtown Hindman, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Muddy debris sits at the side of the road where it is being piled up for disposal in Ogden Hollar at Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Volunteers from the local mennonite community carry tubfulls of debris from flood soaked houses for disposal at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Members of the local Mennonite community remove mud filled debris from homes following flooding at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Volunteers from the local mennonite community clean flood damaged property from a house at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Flood damaged photos and awards hang on the wall destroyed by floodwaters at the home of Teresa Reynolds at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Volunteers from the local Mennonite community clean flood damaged property from a house at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Volunteers from the local mennonite community clean flood damaged property from a house at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
The flood water line is visible on the exterior wall of Appalshop in Whitesburg, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. Appalshop is a media, arts, and education center created during the War on Poverty, in 1969. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
in this aerial photo, some homes in Breathitt County, Ky., are still surrounded by water on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing multiple people. A thin film of mud from the retreating waters covers many cars and homes. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
Michael Clevenger
In this aerial photo, some homes in Breathitt County, Ky., are still surrounded by water on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing multiple people. A thin film of mud from the retreating waters covers many cars and homes. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
Michael Clevenger
In this aerial photo, recovery has begun in many of the narrow hollers in Breathitt County, Ky., on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing more than two dozen people. A layer of mud from the retreating waters covers many cars and homes. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
Michael Clevenger
In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Recovery has begun in many of the narrow hollers after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing more at least two dozen people. A layer of mud from the retreating waters covers many cars and homes. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
Michael Clevenger
In this aerial image, some homes in Breathitt County, Ky., are still surrounded by water on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing more than two dozen people. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
Michael Clevenger
In this aerial image, a car drives over a bridge in Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after historic rains during the week flooded many areas of Kentucky killing at least two dozen people. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
Michael Clevenger
In this aerial image, a home in Eastern Kentucky is washed onto a road on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after historic rains during the week flooded many areas of Kentucky killing multiple people. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
Michael Clevenger
In this aerial photo residents of Whitesburg, Ky., are beginning to return to the small city in the eastern part of the state, Saturday, July 30, 2022. The area is beginning to asses the damage after historic rain brought catastrophic flooding to the area killing multiple people. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
Michael Clevenger
Residents of Whitesburg, Ky., are beginning to return to the small city in the eastern part of the state, Saturday, July 30, 2022. The area is beginning to asses the damage after historic rain brought catastrophic flooding to the area killing more than two dozen people. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
Michael Clevenger
The river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Recovery has begun in many of the narrow hollers after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing more than two dozen people. A layer of mud from the retreating waters covers many cars and homes. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
Michael Clevenger
Paul Williams inspects the damage to a dobro guitar damaged by floodwaters from Troublesome Creek at the Applachian School of Luthery workshop and museum in Hindman, Ky., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Stockpiles of wood lay destroyed from the floodwaters of Troublesome Creek at the Applachian School of Luthery workshop and museum in Hindman, Ky., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
A car lays overturned in Troublesome Creek in downtown Hindman, Ky., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Firefighters from the Middle Creek Fire and Rescue gather clothes for distruibution at the Knott County Sportsplex in Leburn, Ky., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, center, answers question from residents of Knott County Ky., that have been displaced by floodwaters at the Knott County Sportsplex in Leburn, Ky., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood
"How do we break down the barriers for families who might not have access?"
— Central Catholic High School President Sean Foster
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.