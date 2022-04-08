Watch now: Boys and Girls Club puts focus on children's futures

BLOOMINGTON — Liam VanDeventer found what he hopes will be a long-term interest when he visited a Parklands reserve near the Mackinaw River during a field trip with the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

The 9-year-old was fascinated by some of the aquatic animals they found in a stream, including the misleadingly named “mudpuppies,” which are actually amphibians.

“I still like it; I want to become a marine biologist,” Liam said.

The Boys and Girls Club is kicking off its annual Great Futures Annual Appeal with a focus on the lifelong aspirations of the kids at the club. The mission for the campaign is to increase awareness of the organization's work and raise money to support operations, club CEO Tony Morstatter said.

It gives the club a chance to tell stories about its students.

“We’re looking at their journey to success,” Morstatter said.

The students have a wide variety of dreams, some of which are very local to the Boys and Girls Club. Ariane Ford, 8, hopes to someday work at the club, while also pursuing a career in modeling and acting.

The Boys and Girls Club has been a big part in helping her gain confidence, she said.

“It’s made me feel confident, it’s made me feel like I can do what I want to do,” she said.

She and other students from kindergarten to fifth grade attend the clubhouse on Illinois Street, near Sunnyside Park. The Boys and Girls Club also has locations for older students at First Christian Church, Bloomington Junior High School and Parkside Junior High School.

Around 80 students a day are at programs at the Clubhouse, and there is a waitlist for the summer program, Morstatter said. Registration for summer has already closed.

Over the past eight years, there has only been one student with the Boys and Girls Club who did not graduate from high school on time, and that student spent the rest of his senior year volunteering at the club and went on to get a GED at an alternative school, Morstatter said.

Of the students in the program, 64% plan to go to college, he said. The club tries to instill other leadership values as well — qualities that will help the students succeed at any job, regardless of whether they seek a college degree.

“So preparing our youth for that next day is not just about college,” Morstatter said.

Along with funding from individual donors, the club uses grant funding, including corporate and foundation grants and government grants, he said. The school year programming costs families $25 for the whole year.

Morstatter credited the national Boys and Girls Club of America’s federated model, giving more discretion to the local clubs in operations. It allows local clubs to meet the specific needs of the youth in their area, he said.

“We’re here, we know, we talk to our families, we know our youth,” he said.

Last week, part of that process included having Zuriyah Crider help interview her older sister, who applied for a job with the club. Zuriyah, who is 10, said she asked her sister a scenario question about what she would do if she came into a classroom and one of her students was standing on a table.

For many students, Boys and Girls Club is a place they can go to meet with friends and interact with people they might not see at school, they said.

“It’s a good program for me because I can actually interact with kids my age, because I’m the oldest at home,” 11-year-old A’Miya Albert said.

Carter Jones said he likes playing football and basketball at the clubhouse. He hopes to go on to play professional basketball.

“You’re in this place and you’re happy and you get to see all your friends,” said Carter, who is 10.

The Great Futures Appeal runs through April, May and June. More information about how to give can be found online at bgcbn.org.

