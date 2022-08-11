Watch now: Bloomington-Normal woman returns to pediatrician's office as a med student

BLOOMINGTON — Pediatrician Andrea Kane gets a list of medical students she will be working with every year, but this summer was the first time it included the name of a former patient.

Annabelle Shaffer grew up in Bloomington-Normal and started seeing Kane when she was 8, Shaffer said. Now she is a student at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, the medical school at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“I remember her being probably the first female doctor I ever met,” Shaffer said of Kane.

In that way, Kane was a role model who helped encourage Shaffer's interest in the medical field.

Kane, who has been with Normal's Carle BroMenn Medical Center since 2008, went to medical school at Rush Medical College and did her residency Northwestern. She has been working with the UIUC medical school for more than five years.

“I love seeing the students, especially ones that I know outside of here,” she said.

Shaffer, 23, is doing her clinical clerkships right now as part of her second year of med school. The family practice clerkship involves five weeks of pediatrics, five weeks of internal medicine and 10 weeks of family medicine. Her time with Kane wrapped up earlier this month.

“This is one of our first clinical experiences,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer has her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UIUC as well. In Bloomington-Normal, she went to Grove Elementary School, Chiddix Junior High School and Illinois State University lab schools before switching to home-schooling.

Home-schooling led to an opportunity to participate in a neuroscience research project at Illinois State University, which The Pantagraph covered in 2015.

Shaffer has two years of medical school left, and then up to seven years of a residency. She might go on to a fellowship after that as well, she said.

During clinical clerkships, students have opportunities to interview patients and perform some exams as appropriate, Kane said. Pediatric patients’ parents are asked for permission before med students take part in their care.

“We want (the student) to get a full experience when they’re here for their education,” Kane said.

Both Kane and Shaffer said these past few weeks have been busy with the lead-up to the new school year, as students come in for physicals and to get any vaccinations needed before school starts.

“It’s been pretty quick lately with all the physicals,” Shaffer said.

Pediatrics takes a different approach than adult medicine, she said. Kids have more respiratory problems than adults, which surprised her.

“There’s a lot of little things you don’t think about with kids,” she said.

Those differences were part of what attracted Kane to the specialty, she said. Kids generally bounce back from illness and injuries, and when they do get sick, it's typically from an outside source, and not due to their own lifestyles, Kane explained.

Shaffer does not plan to specialize in pediatrics, opting for neurosurgery instead.

“I was always fascinated by it as a kid (…) to this day we don’t know where that fascination came from,” she said.