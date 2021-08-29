Watch now: Bloomington-Normal summer schools saw boost from COVID relief funds

BLOOMINGTON — Laa and Levi Donahoo weren’t looking forward to spending five weeks of their summer break inside a classroom, but the program at Bloomington District 87 defied their expectations.

“They were just, I think, very pleasantly surprised at how fun it was and how much they got out of it,” said Becky Donahoo, mom to the fifth- and eighth-graders who spent all of last year in full remote learning. “They had a blast and it was an opportunity to make new friends for them, which I think is always a good thing for kids, especially right now.”

About $145.7 billion in three rounds of federal COVID relief funding have been allocated for school districts since March 2020, with about $50 million for McLean County public schools. The average relief funding in McLean County public schools was $1,698 per student.

Just before summer started, the estimates for the third round of funding, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, were announced. District 87 is slated to receive $13.5 million and McLean County Unit 5 will receive $13.7 million.

Several Central Illinois districts used those funds to dial in on academic support in anticipation of learning loss amid the pandemic. For many, that support included the expansion of summer school programs.

At the county’s two largest districts, summer school programs typically only served special education students, but this year general ed students were invited to take part as well.

Candy Wehmeyer, a literature and composition teacher at Evans Junior High in Bloomington, said her experience this summer working with students transitioning to high school was “a whirlwind, but it was a beautiful whirlwind.”

She worked with Max Ward, a second-year math and computer science teacher at Normal Community High, to bring students up to speed in math and English, as well as emphasizing social emotional lessons on conflict resolution, goal setting, self-advocacy and other topics.

“The kids came and it was structured in such a way that they didn’t get bored, there were no grades attached to it and they still wanted to learn, which was my favorite part,” Ward said. “Like they were there for themselves to get better, to get ready for high school, to not fall behind, so that was pretty sweet.”

He planned team-building activities each day to help bring the kids together, since the majority of them had been in full remote learning last year.

“I think they got a lot out of it because a lot of the students we saw, they needed it. They needed to open up a little bit, get used to learning in a classroom again,” Ward said. “And even without that, I think just kids interacting with kids and learning more stuff that will help them be successful in high school — I think that’s always going to be a good thing.”

Wehmeyer added, “It was cool because we had kids who came in at the beginning who would not have been caught dead even raising their hand and speaking in class, who were leaders in that discussion that we did on the last day.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Unit 5 and District 87 offered a credit recovery model for high school students to make sure they were on track to graduate, which administrators said was successful for those students.

Diane Wolf, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for District 87, said one key change this year was partnering with community organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, as well as student teachers from Illinois State University who hadn’t been able to complete their observations in person last year.

Sarah Crowder, a school counselor at Bloomington High School who administered the summer programming, said the teachers worked to create curricula that focused on the essential learning skills needed for each grade level instead of prioritizing content.

“We started on day one with the understanding that we are targeting efforts during these three weeks,” which included attendance, active participation in the classroom and completing assignments, she said.

After this summer’s trial run, across both districts, teachers and administrators said now that they have a foundation, this model should be sustainable to support students in this way for the next few summers.

“There were so many students in need and I think that is going to be a trend throughout, especially in these years when things are still a little weird,” Ward said. “Kids are still going to need that extra help getting prepped for high school, so I think it is sustainable for the next few years at least.”

However, because ESSER III funds must be spent within the next three years, the expanded version of summer school could be temporary. Crowder said when the funds are gone, schools may have to find other means of funding summer school and additional support positions.

“If there’s buy-in because of the product that was provided because of the experience, then we’ve got to get creative with where do we find that resource or the funds to keep it going,” Crowder said, noting community partnerships may be a resource to lean on more in the future. “Because if it worked and our students were successful and it affected our staff like it did and it affected our ISU interns like it did — we’ve got to come up with a way to keep it feasible and sustainable.”

According to District 87's ESSER III plan presented in April, $1.5 million was allocated for summer school. In a presentation to the Unit 5 school board in February, Assistant Superintendent Michelle Lamboley said $528,800 from ESSER II was going toward summer programming.

Donahoo said having her kids in summer school at no cost, with transportation and a free meal every day, was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up, and if it’s an option next year, they would be back “in a heartbeat.”

“None of that would have been possible without those funds and I think it made a huge difference,” she said. “I can’t even imagine what it would have been like without those opportunities.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.