Watch now: Bloomington-Normal students study Ukraine as invasion unfolds

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington High School freshmen say they see echoes of World War I in the war happening now in Ukraine. They are also worried about the potential for deeper United States involvement in the war.

“Say Russia does take over Ukraine, is that going to cause more conflict between Russia and the U.S.?” Alila Beck said.

BHS social studies teachers Andy Filarski and Rachel Eaton said they have been talking about the Russian invasion practically every day since it started Feb. 24. They had also brought up the potential invasion even before it happened, as Russia built up troops along its and Belarus’ borders with Ukraine.

For students, it's been a chance to learn about history as it happens. Filarski, who is the lead social studies teacher at BHS, said he and the other teachers try to incorporate current events in their lessons whenever possible.

“You don’t really expect these things to be happening in your lifetime, (…) it’s just been strange living through a pandemic, conflict between the U.S. and Iran and now Ukraine and Russia,” freshman Diego Olivares said.

At Normal West High School, social studies teacher Jason Klokkenga started talking to students about the Russian build-up on Ukraine's borders in late January and early February.

“I didn’t want it to just be all of the sudden, we hadn’t talked about Ukraine and suddenly there was an invasion,” he said.

When the invasion began, he asked his students to make two predictions going into the weekend after the invasion: would Kyiv fall before Monday? And would local gas prices hit $4 a gallon before Monday?

Neither prediction came true for that Monday, but gas prices have since hit more than $4.50 a gallon in Bloomington-Normal. Kyiv, however, is still held by Ukraine.

Connections to history

The invasion started the same day the BHS World History classes were talking about the reasons for World War I, Eaton said.

BHS students found connections between causes of World War I, like militarism, imperialism and tangled networks of alliances, and the lead up to Russia’s invasion, freshman Blake Heinonen said.

“In a sense, it’s the same principles,” he said.

Klokkenga has also been connecting the invasion to World War I. One connection he has encouraged students to think about is then-U.S. President Woodrow Wilson’s 14 Points, which outlined principles like self-determination for nationalities.

“This isn’t just an outdated term used 100 years ago; it’s still relevant today,” Klokkenga said.

Normal West teacher Glen Petersen gave his students a choice between continuing their unit on the Middle East or cutting back on that to add a focus on Ukraine. They clearly wanted to continue talking about Ukraine, Petersen said.

He has even developed an essential question on the topic: How is the war significant for the rest of the world?

The effects, such as sanctions and the economic impacts, have come up in Klokkenga’s classes and in the BHS classes as well.

Klokkenga shows his students short news clips and speeches, including President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speeches asking for increased military assistance from other countries.

Petersen’s own experiences have been a resource for students, as he was a U.S. military adviser and trainer in Ukraine in 2020 and 2021 and remains in contact with a translator he worked with there. The translator's company has moved its linguists to Poland since the invasion began, where they are helping translate for refugees, he said.

Letting students lead

Filarski has given students some readings on the topic, but also gives them a chance during every class to bring up any questions they have or news they have found. Along with that, he and Eaton have also been teaching students about what sources to trust and how to find multiple reliable news sources.

With how quickly the invasion has happened, it can be difficult for even the teachers to keep up, Eaton said.

“I have printed news articles that the next period are out of date,” she said.

The invasion has also come up in other classes, BHS freshman Devin Grismore said. His Literature and Composition class has talked about some of the racism that has been reported at border crossings and evacuation routes as non-white Ukrainians have tried to leave the country.

Students have encountered the topic outside of school as well. Heinonen and Grismore said they have seen it come up in the news while watching TV. Beck has seen TikTok videos not just about war, but from people living in Ukraine and experiencing it firsthand.

“I honestly wish I wasn’t old enough to actually comprehend what’s happening,” Beck said.

Students have had mixed reactions to the invasion, Eaton said. Some are worried about the potential for a draft, others are scared of the potential for a nuclear escalation and others seem weighed down by the constant news coverage of the suffering in Ukraine, Eaton said.

Filarski said he has seen similar concerns from his students, even though so far President Joe Biden has said the U.S. will not commit ground troops. Several students brought up the U.S.’s NATO commitments to other countries around Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine’s desire to join NATO was one of the reasons Putin has given for the invasion.

“I think students are concerned about this possibly becoming more of a world war (…),” Filarski said. “They think World War III, that’s where their mind goes to.”

BHS freshman James Schirano said it is important for people to keep up with the news as best as they can, and to talk about it and share opinions with people they trust.

“Stay involved because if you lose knowledge about this (…) that’s not good, because this could be a major turning point,” he said.

