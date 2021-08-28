Watch now: Bloomington-Normal schools targeted student support with COVID relief funds

BLOOMINGTON — After 28 years in a Bloomington Junior High classroom, Julie Riley stepped into a new role this year — one created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve wanted to be (an instructional) coach for a long time,” she said. “I always thought having coaches at the junior high would be a really powerful thing.”

Instructional coaches were among the new positions added this year as McLean County school districts put their COVID relief funding toward supporting students' education and combatting learning loss.

“Any time that the district adds positions in student services or classroom roles, students are going to benefit,” said Riley, who also serves as president of the Bloomington Education Association. “The interventionists are going to target working with individual students, and only good can come of that. The coaches, that role is expected to raise student learning outcomes by supporting teachers. So we have big hopes for both of those.”

About $145.7 billion in three rounds of federal COVID relief funding have been allocated for school districts since March 2020. About $50 million is for McLean County public schools. The average relief funding McLean County’s public school districts received was $1,698 per student.

The earliest round of relief funding came as the pandemic took hold in the U.S. in March 2020 as the “Immediate response to get dollars to schools to put the immediate safety measures in place or technology or whatever was necessary to really get schools up and going,” said Michael Cornale, chief financial and facilities officer for Bloomington District 87.

The main focus was personal protection equipment and technology, which for McLean County Unit 5 meant 6,720 devices for elementary students and 1,150 laptops for staff.

Most districts used the funding to support their technology needs. Becky Donahoo, parent to two District 87 students, said she couldn’t imagine getting through the last 18 months if the schools hadn't received that funding.

“I don’t even want to think what that would be like because they lived on those devices, especially being remote all year long. It just wouldn’t have been possible without all of that,” she said, noting the tech and academic support they received also made a difference.

Unit 5 and District 87 administrators both said everything but the consumable PPE — like masks, gloves, sanitizers and disinfecting supplies — could still be useful after the pandemic passes.

That includes laptops that are expected to last four years, software, plastic dividers for desks and tables, electrostatic disinfectant machines and additional furniture to make spacing easier.

District 87 received $1.62 million in the first round of funding and Unit 5 received $1.65 million.

As the second round of funds made facilities, sanitation and technology the priority, Unit 5 purchased bipolar ionization systems for each school, which helps to reduce harmful particles in the air, including viruses like this novel coronavirus.

“Even prior to COVID, test results show that it was also good for neutralizing even just mold,” said Marty Hickman, chief financial officer for Unit 5. “Maybe someday we’re fortunate and we have COVID completely behind us, but things like the flu and the common cold and that type of thing are still around. It appears that bipolar (ionization) should help with that as well.”

For District 87, $1.5 million of ESSER II — the second Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund — has been allocated to pay for a district-wide video surveillance system, which can serve as an aid for contract tracing during the pandemic, and “the lasting benefit is that investment in safety and security,” Cornale said.

From ESSER II, $6.01 million was allocated for District 87 and $6.13 million was allocated for Unit 5.

ESSER III dialed in on academic support in anticipation of learning loss. For many districts, that support included the expansion of summer school programs and the addition of staff positions.

District 87 has added 19 new positions using ESSER funds and Unit 5 has added about 33, though both districts were still hiring as the school year began last week.

Those positions include school counselors and interventionists who work directly with students; instructional coaches who work with teachers; and family coordinators who provide support for families.

“UFEA has been advocating for several years for Unit 5 to hire additional staff to support our students because we know having additional staff allows for more direct services, smaller class sizes, and more individual instruction and support,” said Lindsey Dickinson, president of the Unit 5’s teachers union, the Unit Five Education Foundation. “We know having additional staff working directly with students will have a positive impact on students — including their social-emotional and academic growth and learning.”

Candy Wehmeyer, a literature and composition teacher at Evans Junior High, said she was excited to see the district using the funding for positions supporting students and families.

“People are the greatest resource,” she said. “I think people who care about kids and are experts in their discipline, when they come together, that’s the dream. No kind of supplies or physical space are going to do what those people can do, so I think it’s awesome.”

District 87 also added a director of elementary education, Laura Delgado, as part of the effort to support student learning.

However, because ESSER III funds must be spent within the next three years, these positions are considered temporary.

“Obviously if there’s funding out there and we can keep some of them, we’d love to, but that may not be an option,” said Michelle Lamboley, assistant superintendent for Unit 5, noting that retirements and resignations in the coming years may allow schools to keep staff members in other positions. “Also, I think it’s important to think about, like with the interventionists, this whole idea is to close this gap that some students might have. That would hopefully be gone in three years and we won’t need it.”

Cornale also said District 87 will have to determine if the added positions are sustainable after the extra funding is gone, but if the district’s tax base doesn’t have significant growth in value, “it’s going to be a stress on the budget.”

Riley said the new positions is a “legitimate and wise use of these ESSER funds.”

“I think what’s a shame is it takes a global pandemic for us to be able to fund … these positions that our kids need,” she said. “When these funds run out, it’s going to bring us back to the overall problems with education funding, the broader issues of underfunding our schools, and I suppose that’s going to create some difficult decisions. How do we tell our students and our families that we aren’t going to support intervention or support to teachers or social workers when that money runs out?”

Sarah Crowder, a school counselor at Bloomington High School who administered the summer programming, said in addition to the areas the district identified as priorities for the ESSER funds, focusing on mentorship and academic support outside the classroom could be beneficial for students.

Having worked with Illinois State University teaching interns for summer school, “I would love for that to continue with those who are studying education and want to be in the school system — can we give them an opportunity to support our students?” she said. “To just provide support for whatever subject they might be struggling with, because we don’t have that. Most of our families cannot afford tutoring, and I get constant emails from parents asking ‘Where can I get tutoring, how do I get Johnny help?’”

Crowder suggested partnerships with community organizations to provide mentorship and tutoring for students at the high school so it is accessible.

“High school is a tough time ... but they’re going to be adults when they leave here, and public school is not going to be part of their life any more,” she said. “How do we prepare them in the best way possible so that they’re healthy and prepared for their future?”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

