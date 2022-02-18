Watch now: Bloomington-Normal schools stay mask-optional after Pritzker appeal dismissed

SPRINGFIELD — Students in McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 can continue to attend school mask-free when in-person classes resume next week.

An appeal by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration of a lower court ruling that essentially gutted the state's K-12 school mask mandate was dismissed as "moot" by a three-judge appellate court panel early Friday.

The ruling from the Illinois Fourth District Appellate Court allows a temporary restraining order to remain in place against nearly 150 school districts, preventing them from enforcing the state's mask mandate and other emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The appellate court decision was made in part based on a Joint Committee on Administrative Rules decision to block the renewal of the emergency rules on Tuesday.

The appellate court found that the TRO "in no way restrains school districts from acting independently" of Pritzker's executive orders or IDPH in enacting COVID-19 mitigations.

But it rendered the appeal "moot" because the IDPH emergency rule voided by the TRO is no longer in effect.

While both districts have recommended students and staff continue to wear masks, Unit 5 and District 87 went mask-optional this week and with the appellate dismissal, they will “stay the course.”

“The results of that appellate court decision — basically kicking it back to the JCAR rules — more or less confirmed what we thought was going to happen,” District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said. “That just helps in terms of keeping that decision that we made intact, so we will move forward in that manner.”

In a written statement, Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle also said the “mask-recommended approach” will continue, noting the JCAR decision “expedited” the district’s transition this week.

“Unit 5 respects each family's decision about whether or not their student should wear a mask in school,” she said. “We hope that our families, staff, and community can come together to support our students in their educational journey.”

Reilly said he expected some students and staff would choose to continue using masks, and the district will work with those with health concerns on a case-by-case basis as they transition.

“That’s certainly something that we’re concerned about,” he said, noting that could include providing N95 masks to those with immunocompromised health issues. “And we will continue the other safety mitigations that we’ve been doing this entire time.

“Hopefully we’ve seen the near end of this pandemic, if not the end,” Reilly said. “But as we all know, different variants pop up and depending on how things play out with IDPH, we’ll just take it day by day and case by case.”

Also in accordance with the JCAR ruling, Unit 5 and District 87 have suspended the mandatory weekly COVID tests for unvaccinated staff. Weikle said staff can still submit to testing on a voluntary basis, though.

A Pritzker spokeswoman said the governor was "disappointed" by the appellate court ruling and would work with Attorney General Kwame Raoul "to request an expedited review of this decision from the Supreme Court."

"In the meantime, the Governor urges everyone to continue following the doctors' advice to wear masks so students can remain safely learning in classrooms, and is encouraged that the court made it clear that school districts can continue to keep their own mitigations in place," press secretary Jordan Abudayyeh said.

Weikle noted that her administration had heard Pritzker would be appealing this decision again.

“This process has created tremendous uncertainty for school districts which impacts our primary mission of educating students,” she said. “Districts have received no guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education, IDPH or the Governor's Office on any of the decisions this week.”

Pritzker has claimed the mask mandate is still in effect for schools not named in the lawsuit, citing the power of his executive order.

But Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow's initial ruling earlier this month and the decision by JCAR to block the renewal of the emergency rule have created confusion, something Pritzker acknowledged Wednesday at an unrelated press conference.

“The executive order requiring masks is still in place," he said. "School districts that aren't part of the lawsuit should follow the executive order.”

Raoul said Friday the appellate court ruling "has added to the confusion resulting from the circuit court’s decision," but that the suspension of the IDPH rule does not impact Pritzker's executive order mandating masks in schools for those not named in the lawsuit.

However, it was not clear if or how the state would enforce the executive order. Several Illinois school districts — hundreds, by some counts — not named in the lawsuit have subsequently announced plans to go "mask-optional" in recent weeks.

Unit 5 and District 87 were among the last districts in McLean County to lift their mask mandates.

At the same time, some school districts, most notably Chicago Public Schools, have doubled down on mask mandates. In that case and some others, mask mitigation measures, including mask mandates, have been collectively-bargained, which means they are enforceable despite any court rulings.

Illinois Education Association President Kathi Griffin said they "appreciate the clarity" of the ruling in that it does not exclude school districts from imposing mask mandates independent of the state.

“As the weather gets warmer and as hospitalizations continue to decline, we are hopeful that school districts will adhere to their duty to bargain in good faith with local associations over health and safety issues, including mitigation efforts, and remind all that any existing collective bargaining agreements or memoranda of understanding around these issues remain intact," Griffin said.

Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery agreed.

"Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have insisted that proper mitigations are in place to protect students, teachers and staff, and their families," he said. "This was to reduce sickness and death and to keep schools open for in-person learning as much as possible. Today’s appellate court ruling does nothing to change that calculus."

But it met near-immediate resistance, with more than 50 school districts across the state being placed on probation by the Illinois State Board of Education in late August for defying the mandate. Most eventually came into compliance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.