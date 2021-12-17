Watch now: Bloomington-Normal schools ready for threat assessments

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 say they have threat preparedness plans in place, as the Illinois Education Association backs further school safety legislation.

Area families got a glimpse of that assessment process this week as districts responded to a nationwide threat on social media app TikTok that described potential school violence on Friday.

District 87 and Unit 5 both sent out letters to families explaining that the threats were non-specific and non-credible. The letters did say students should speak up to an adult if they see something that seems off.

"It is unfortunate that these sorts of posts are allowed by social media companies to spread so quickly, even when there is no threat to local schools," District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said in an interview with The Pantagraph.

“We are writing to inform you and not to alarm you of this situation,” Unit 5’s letter said.

The threat comes after increased national awareness of potential violence at schools following the school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30.

On Wednesday, IEA, a statewide teachers union, held a press conference saying it was working with State Reps. Fred Crespo (D-Hoffman Estates) and Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) on legislation which tracks districts not in compliance with existing violence prevention laws, in part in response to the Michigan shooting.

The legislation would follow up on the School Threat Assessment Bill, which was passed in 2019 with IEA’s support.

“We were actually well ahead of the game when it comes to this,” Reilly said.

District 87 hired Brian Evans as director of safety and security in 2016, Reilly said. Evans had spent more than a decade as a school resource officer with the Bloomington Police Department..

Unit 5 also had threat assessment teams in place before the law went into effect, said Unit 5 Attorney Curt Richardson. The district later formalized plans and adopted them into board policies in response to the legislation.

“We already had threat assessment teams in place, especially in the high schools,” Richardson said.

In early 2020, Unit 5 followed District 87 in hiring a full-time director of safety and security. Former Normal police officer Greg Leipold joined Unit 5 in March 2020. He left the district earlier this school year and the district is looking for a replacement, Richardson said.

Unit 5’s plans include reaction to active incidents, but there is also a focus on prevention, Richardson said.

“It’s been a priority for us for a long time, obviously since Normal Community in 2012,” he said.

There was a shooting incident that year at Normal Community High School during which a student held other students in a classroom and shot into the ceiling, but no one was physically injured.

De-escalation is a focus for both districts. It has become especially important as students return to in-person learning and readjust to being back around other students every weekday, Reilly said.

Along with threats in the schools, the districts also have to plan for the potential spread of community events into the school. That includes not just crime or other human-caused dangers but weather incidents and even things like chemical spills after train derailments, Reilly said.

Part of the preparedness efforts for Unit 5 include reciprocal reporting agreements with Normal police, Bloomington police, Illinois State University police, other law enforcement agencies, and the state's attorney, Richardson said.

“That way we can keep track and communicate if there’s a potential incent that takes place in the community that could spill over into the schools,” he said.

Both districts utilize school resource officers, who help strengthen ties to area law enforcement agencies.

School safety is one of the things federal grant money from ESSER funds can be used for. At District 87, some of those funds are going toward violence prevention, and the district has also received other grants that can help, including one for behavioral health, Reilly said.

Modern teaching has also changed as threats against schools have increased. Every teacher now has to have some sort of background in mental health, if not to step in directly, at least to know when to bring in another professional who can help, Reilly said.

“In some ways, they’ve become mental health providers,” he said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.