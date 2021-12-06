Watch now: Bloomington-Normal pantry fights student food insecurity

NORMAL — Thursday mornings are a rush of activity for volunteers at School Street Food Pantry as they use shopping carts to unload a van full of items from the Midwest Food Bank. The pantry will distribute food to area college and university students the next day.

“The students are our future, so we have to welcome them,” said volunteer Lilly Olsen.

That is especially true for international students, she said. Doris Groves, board chair for the pantry, said that the pantry can often be a one of the early points of contact international students have with the community. International students, graduate students and upper classmen living off campus make up the main three groups who use the pantry, Groves said.

Right now, the pantry serves an average of 105 and 115 students a week. The number has fluctuated over the pantry’s three years in operation.

“This year, we are at our highest (sustained) peak,” she said.

Students can come every week if they want, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Fridays. It has shifted to require signups, with a form posted on the pantry’s Facebook page each Tuesday.

So far this semester the pantry has served a total of around 375 students. Around 95% of the students the pantry serves are from Illinois State University, Groves said. Most of the rest attend Heartland Community College. The pantry is open to college, university and trade school students at a school in the Bloomington-Normal area who lack access to nutritious and affordable food.

Numbers increased rapidly in the early weeks of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. The pantry switched to giving out bags of food, rather than having students shop for what they wanted in the pantry, Groves said. Before students were sent home, the pantry was giving out 120 to 125 bags a week.

After students went home and through the summer of 2020, the pantry was back down close to its pre-pandemic levels, at around 60 to 70 visitors a week, Groves said. Around August, 2020, the pantry switched back to letting students come in and shop through the pantry. Then students came back on campus last fall.

“Our numbers did go back up, but we were probably serving about 90 students (a week) throughout the year,” she said.

The pantry opened in the fall of 2018. Groves and Olsen have both been involved since the early days. So has John Ford, who is also on the pantry’s board and is a member of Normal First United Methodist Church, where the pantry is located. He learned about the pantry when it was mentioned during a service.

The volunteer crew on Thursday, Dec. 2, also included at least two first time volunteers, ISU junior Diego Chavez, who is majoring in public health, and Allison Rand, who worked at Milner Library. Rand started volunteering after getting involved in a food pantry at a previous school she worked at.

“We had a big issue of food insecurity among our students,” she said.

The problem is a national trend. An April, 2019, report from the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice found that 45% of the 86,000 college students who replied to the survey faced food insecurity in the prior 30 days. Rates were higher for students at two-year colleges and students from historically marginalized groups.

Chavez follows a strict diet and said he wants to help make sure other students have access to the food they need.

“I think it’s important people get the right nutrients,” Chavez said.

The pantry tries to stock gluten-free and other items for dietary restrictions, along with culturally relevant items for the diverse population it serves, Groves said. Volunteers will sometimes come up with recipe suggestions for students as well.

Recently the pantry also offered a program in cooperation with ISU Assistant Professor of Family and Consumer Sciences Amy Bardwell and her colleagues. It provided educational videos on food safety, preparation and nutrition. Students who completed the program were given a set of basic cookware, funded by a grant from Molina Healthcare, Groves said.

Support for the pantry’s normal operations comes from three sources, she said. Those include area food banks, including Midwest Food Bank and Eastern Illinois Food Bank. Monetary donations also help, and are important to allow the volunteers to purchase specific items as needed. Donations can be made online through the pantry's website.

“That allows us the flexibility of supplementing the items in the pantry that are needed,” Groves said.

Food drives and individual in-kind donations are also accepted. Donations of food and personal hygiene products can be made at Normal First UMC during its office hours, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Right now, canned tuna, canned chicken, beef-based soups, gluten-free items and salad dressing and other condiments could all be used, Groves said. Hygiene products are always appreciated.

“The one thing we don’t need is green beans,” Groves said, pointing out a whole shelving unit of the canned vegetables.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.