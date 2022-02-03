Watch now: Bloomington-Normal native has chance at Miss US International title

While she now lives in Morton, Stapleton grew up in Bloomington-Normal. She graduated from Normal Community High School and afterward stayed in the Twin Cities to study biology at Illinois Wesleyan University. She graduated in 2016.
She graduated from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in May 2020. In March of that year the students were about two weeks way from their “match day” for residencies, normally a moment of celebration. Many of them thought the stay-at-home orders would be lifted soon, and for sure the pandemic would be over by the time they graduated.
Pandemic mitigations led to a lighter patient load, as children were not getting sick with other illnesses early in pandemic. When the restrictions lifted, the numbers started going up, and now with the omicron variant, Stapleton has seen more children with COVID.
“It seems like kids are being hit a little harder,” she said.
Family connections
Dance was one of the constants of Stapleton’s life growing up, and one of the things that led her to pageants. She danced at Normal Community and at Wesleyan. She first got her start, though, at Twin Cities School of Dance, and has fond memories of the many "Nutcracker" performances there.
Kristy Stapleton remembers her daughter's commitment to dance, including being on the Normal Community dance team. Unfortunately, she needed surgery that kept her from being on her feet just before one of the performances.
“She did her senior dance in a wheelchair,” Kristy Stapleton said.
Stapleton did not grow up doing pageants, and in fact, her mother said it was unexpected when she started doing them, especially since she was also in med school at the time.
“I really didn’t expect it, but I’m really not surprised,” Kristy Stapleton said.
She explained that it connected well to Katie Stapleton’s passion for dance growing up. Kristy Stapleton is proud of her daughter's accomplishments, and credits her daughter for achieving them all for herself.
“She’s done well for most things in her life, she’s always worked very hard,” Kristy Stapleton said.
Katie Stapleton said that in pageants she found a chance to learn more about other people and their experiences. She has done them sporadically, including three last year. She was named Miss Tazewell County International, and then went on to win the state pageant in November. The third pageant was in another pageant organization, not International Pageants.
“The first one that I did, I just applied on a whim and didn’t really know what I was getting into,” she said.
She enjoys the chance to get dressed up and “glammed up” while having fun. It also has been helpful in pursuing charity work and setting personal and professional goals for herself, she said.
Stapleton said her experience in pageants has pushed back against stereotypes about the industry. It is more of a chance to hear about others' experiences than it sometimes seems, she said. Kristy Stapleton, too, is proud that her daughter has had that sort of experience and represents that side of the pageant world.
Plenty to do
Besides the three pageants, Stapleton also kept busy last year by training for the Chicago Marathon. It was the first marathon she had run, and she signed up for it later than most people, joining with the Ronald McDonald House Charities group. She raised around $2,000 for the charities.
Despite fighting asthma growing up, Stapleton has since found running to be a way to relieve stress. She had trained for shorter runs before, including 5Ks and 8Ks, but never anything as long as a marathon.
“Once I hit a certain point with running, I feel I can just keep going forever,” she said.
She ended up running the marathon in 4 hours, 50 minutes, a little longer than her goal of 4 hours, 30 minutes.
The race tied in to her pageant actives through her work with Ronald McDonald House Charities. The organization provides lodging for families of hospitalized children, and Stapleton's platform for pageants is called “Keeping Families Close.”
In a trip to Ireland last year, Stapleton contacted the Ronald McDonald House there. She was excited to meet some of the staff and families there, and to take home a little stuffed bunny, named by the charity a “Barróg Bunny” from the Irish word for hug.
