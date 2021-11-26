Watch now: Bloomington-Normal educators work to address teacher shortage

BLOOMINGTON — Creating an education career pathway for high school students in McLean County Unit 5 has been a goal for Normal Community High School family and consumer sciences teacher Margherita DiVita since she started in the district 16 years ago.

This is the third year for that pathway, which provides a four-year plan for area high school students to take classes in preparation for university courses in teaching. This also helps students figure out if they actually want to pursue a career in education.

“Really it’s the idea of trying to get them in courses as early as possible,” DiVita said.

She went through a similar program herself when she was in high school, which made her want to bring it to Unit 5.

Making sure students are interested in teaching careers before they become teachers is one thing that could help improve teacher retention. Illinois, along with the rest of the U.S., continues to face a teacher shortage. The Illinois State Board of Education reported more than 4,100 unfilled positions in schools last year, including 1,700 unfilled teaching positions and 1,240 unfilled paraprofessional positions.

The education pathway lets students at Normal Community and Normal Community West high schools take dual credit courses with Heartland Community College. During their senior year, the students take a sort of capstone course that includes the equivalent of a practicum placement, DiVita said.

“They are in the school setting three to four days a week,” she said.

Finding solutions to teacher shortage

In Bloomington District 87, teachers have set up the in the Students Entering Education program, which encourages elementary students to consider being teachers, district spokeswoman Julia Perez said. The program is especially focused on students of color.

The dual credit courses are just part of what Heartland offers to provide career pipelines for future educators, said Early Childhood Education Professor Johnna Darragh Ernst. The program is built on strong relationships with the K-12 districts and the higher education institutions in the area.

Along with its Child Development Lab, Heartland has been working with area childcare centers to create placement opportunities that will give students a chance to learn in ways that fit their experience, Darragh Ernst said. Some students are coming to Heartland having already had classroom or work experience, while others are fresh out of high school.

That is also true for elementary and secondary teacher programs, she said.

The educational studies department at Illinois Wesleyan University has not discussed specific steps to combat the teacher shortage, but it's in the background of almost every decision the professors make, said chair and associate professor Leah Nillas. The department has seen the shortage in effect as it looks for classroom placements for students.

The areas with the largest shortages are in special education, bilingual education, secondary STEM education and physical education, Nillas said. In response, the department is encouraging students to add extra endorsements to their degrees.

The students in Unit 5’s education pathway were some of the 850 students and teachers at this year’s Future Teachers Conference at Illinois State University. Students in Bloomington High School's "Future Teachers at BHS" group also attended.

The conference is designed to let high school students know more about the field before they commit to going to college for it, said Kelli Appel, director of enrollment and transition services at ISU’s College of Education.

The college is starting to see the impact of those high school programs, Appel said. In the past, it seemed students would often be turned off from teaching by the various requirements and licensing procedures to get to the end goal of being a teacher.

“For a while, it was extremely complicated to become a teacher,” she said.

'They need some guidance'

Through programs like dual credit courses and high school pathways, students can receive advice starting when they are in high school or even earlier.

“They kind of know broadly they want to be a teacher, but they need some guidance,” said ISU College of Education Dean Jim Wolfinger.

It has been difficult to track enrollment trends in the past couple years because of the pandemic, Appel said, but so far education applicants for next fall are up around 40% from where they were a year ago.

ISU continues to hold a role in training Illinois’ educators, including educating one out of six teachers in Illinois, Wolfinger said. It also has top-rated special education programs, including the only Deaf and Hard of Hearing specialization in the Midwest and one of just eight undergraduate Low Vision and Blindness specializations in the country.

“We just have that obligation here (…) it’s a different kind of college of education than the others,” Wolfinger said.

To help recruit more future teachers, Illinois Wesleyan has started the Teaching Titans Talent Scouts program, in which IWU education students reach out to high school students. These peer-to-peer relationships are important for recruitment, Nillas said. She and the other faculty also try to be active in communicating with incoming students.

“It has to come from different ends (both from peers and faculty),” she said.

Wesleyan has opened three of its 200-level education courses to non-majors, Nillas said. Two of those courses include a field placement component, letting students who might not be sure about teaching try it out before committing to a major.

The school has had to increase flexibility in how it approaches placements, including practicum experience and student teaching. The loss of cooperating teachers has led IWU to pursue alternative placements, including in area childcare centers like Western Avenue Community Center.

“Now we’re utilizing them more and more as an alternative education setting,” Nillas said.

Wolfinger said ISU has not had many difficulties in finding placements. The lab schools and their teachers are another valuable resources for education students, including one-on-one mentorship.

“These are really experienced and strong and innovative teachers,” Wolfinger said of the lab school faculty.

Heartland also is working to increase one-on-one guidance in its early childhood education program, Darragh Ernst said.

“This semester, for the first time, we started a coaching and mentoring program,” she said.

Along with specific pipeline programs — like the one ISU has established with Chicago Public Schools and Peoria schools — both ISU and IWU participate in the Golden Apple Scholars program, which provides scholarships and other supports to education students in exchange for a commitment of five years of teaching in an Illinois school of need.

ISU has the largest Golden Apple Scholars cohort in the state, with 194 students in total for this school year, Appel said.

IWU has 12 scholars this year, Nillas said, and has seen an increase in the number interested, especially among students of color. She highlighted the importance of mentorship the program includes as well as the post-graduation career guidance.

Darragh Ernst is also excited by innovations happening in the state in response to the shortage, including high school education pathways like the one in Unit 5. The pandemic has led to a greater recognition of teachers and the work they do, she said.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be entering the field, but at the same time there’s so many stressors,” she said.

