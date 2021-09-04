Watch now: Bloomington-Normal colleges carry on amid COVID cases, vaccine mandates

NORMAL — Local colleges and universities have had mixed starts to their third school year affected by the pandemic, especially with the state’s vaccination mandate for students and employees, which now goes into effect Sept. 19.

Starting then, students and employees at higher education institutions in Illinois must either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly. Governor J.B. Pritzker implemented the mandate in response to rising cases in the state. Bloomington-Normal’s colleges have seen some of that rise themselves.

The original deadline, announced Aug. 27, was Sunday, but the state announced on Friday that it was extending the deadline by two weeks, to Sept. 19.

The executive order specifies that the deadline is only for the first dose, if the person plans to receive the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Illinois Wesleyan University has implemented changes in response to a quick growth of cases on campus after the start of school. By Aug. 27, the end of the first week of classes, more than 40 campus community members had tested positive, according to the school’s online COVID dashboard. Another 38 people had tested positive by Sept. 3.

President Georgia Nugent attributed the sudden rise in cases to the Delta variant. There have not been any severe cases yet, she said, and cases have all been mild among vaccinated people at IWU.

“We’re now seeing many more breakthrough cases,” Nugent said. “But the good news is that those are not showing serious illness. In fact, one of our challenges is to learn exactly who has COVID, because the students often are not aware of it.”

The school did surveillance testing on Sept. 1, where 227 people were tested and eight people tested positive. Nugent said she hopes that is a sign that transmission is decreasing.

Changes made to further control the spread have focused on classroom settings, including asking professors to change classroom setups to provide for social distancing and letting professors who had been teaching in person switch to hybrid or online models if their classroom did not allow for social distancing.

The school has a high vaccination rate, at 90% of students. The number is even higher among faculty and staff, at 95% of those who had submitted their status by Aug. 2. All students will be required to be vaccinated to register for spring classes, a step beyond the mandate implemented by the governor.

Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy said the school’s positivity rate has hovered around 1% since the start of the school year. As of Thursday, there had been 124 positive cases since the start of classes on Aug. 16.

The school has passed 70% of students vaccinated, and more than 85% of faculty and staff are vaccinated. Kinzy is encouraged to see those numbers continuing to rise.

“I say now, as I say every chance I get, vaccination is the most important way we can protect ourselves, our friends, colleagues and loves ones, and our community,” she said.

Campus community members are motivated to be diligent in following masking and other public health guidelines, as it seems like everyone wants to be on campus, in person, Kinzy said.

“Our students, faculty and staff, the vast, vast, vast majority, they want to be together and they’re willing to do what it takes for that to happen,” she said.

ISU is not tracking a single number, but rather keeps track of a variety of measures to determine if further mitigations are necessary, she said. Rather than watch one number, which could fail to show the whole picture, Kinzy said, officials watch multiple statistics both on campus and in McLean County.

In the end they also rely on public health experts and state authorities like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Illinois Department of Public Health, the Illinois Board of Higher Education and Pritzker’s office.

Heartland Community College found itself with the most to do after the governor announced the new mandates on Aug. 26. While ISU and IWU already planned on requiring unvaccinated students and employees to be tested weekly, Heartland had not implemented such a step. All three schools were already requiring masks indoors, however.

The community college has set up an online system for students and employees to report vaccination status, said spokesperson Steve Fast. As the college is closed Sunday and Monday for the Labor Day holiday, the school set Tuesday as its deadline.

Despite the state's extension, the school plans to stick with the Tuesday deadline as the infrastructure to do so is already in place, Fast said.

The college also plans to expand on-campus COVID testing hours via SHIELD testing, Fast said, and non-vaccinated students and employees will have to be tested weekly. The college updates its case information weekly, with 17 people testing positive between Aug. 21 and Aug. 27.

The college faced an additional hurdle in defining students, given programs like continuing education and dual-credit courses. Exact requirements for reporting and testing will depend on the situation of the student, including how often they are on campus and if they are enrolled in non-Heartland programs as well.

“We are applying it in different situations differently,” Fast said.

The college has communicated with students and employees about how the new requirements apply to them, Fast said. Anyone with questions should contact the school for what is required for their exact situation.

