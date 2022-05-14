Watch now: Bloomington-Normal-area high schools welcome return to in-person graduations

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal school staff and students are excited to have their commencement ceremonies back in Grossinger Motors Arena for the first time since 2019, marking the third graduation season since the pandemic began.

“I haven’t had any of the normal celebrations (…) it’s just really exciting to get to do them again,” Normal West High School senior Claire Mooney said.

The last time the school held a full class graduation was during her freshman year in 2019. Last year, Normal West held 17 different, smaller graduation ceremonies at the school, Principal Dave Johnson said. In 2020, the ceremony was first postponed until August, and then canceled due to weather.

“Our plans look a lot like they did prior to the pandemic,” Johnson said of this year’s ceremony.

Normal West’s ceremony is at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, with Normal Community High School’s at 6 p.m. that evening. Bloomington High School will be using the arena the next day at 3 p.m.

“Luckily we can go back to how we’ve had graduation for years,” BHS Principal Tim Moore said.

Smaller districts in McLean County are also moving back to their traditional ceremonies this year. Heyworth High School will graduate 63 members of the class of 2022 on Friday, May 27, in Hornet Gymnasium, which opened in fall 2020. The indoor facility has air conditioning, and is large enough that this year, without social distance requirements, students can bring as many guests as they want, Principal April Hicklin said.

“We’re pretty much to a normal end-of-the-year routine,” she said.

This weekend, University High School seniors are graduating at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Illinois State University Bone Student Center. There will also be a livestream for those unable to attend, which can be found on the U-High website at uhigh.ilstu.edu.

The Crossroads Area Home School Association hosts an annual graduation ceremony for member families with students who are graduating. Last year the group put together a ceremony at Victory Church, volunteer Denise Cale said. Unfortunately, they had to find a new venue this year due to a fire at Victory Church in January. Their ceremony, which is not open to the public, will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on May 21.

This year the event has 14 students participating. The small size will let parents be more involved in the ceremony, including joining their student on stage and talking about their experience, Cale said.

“I’ve never seen something like it before, because it’s more than just reading the name and the student walking across a stage,” she said.

BHS held a drive-in graduation in 2020 and then held its ceremony outside on the athletic field in 2021, Moore said. Having the event at the arena means the school does not need to worry about possible bad weather, and students can invite as many family members as they want.

This year the school is also having a Senior Week, which includes events next week for seniors like a breakfast, movie night, dodgeball tournament and a carnival, organizers Brandon Thornton and Lauren Butts said. The two are special education teachers at BHS and the senior class sponsors.

The goal is to make something special for the seniors before they graduate, Butts said.

“We have, with COVID, wanted to make sure the seniors felt they were being seen,” she said.

Planning the week is an all-year effort, and the two teachers polled the seniors to get input on what events they'd like to have, Thornton said. BHS has also given families yard signs for their seniors.

BHS senior Rachel Wylie is one student who will graduate later this month. She plans to play lacrosse and study kinesiology at Augustana College in the fall.

“It’s kind of nice to do all the fun events and activities,” she said.

It has been a difficult year for many students, Thornton said. He hopes some of the uncertainties about their next steps will matter less after graduation.

“I think they’re going to feel stronger once they turn that tassel,” he said.

The seniors graduating this year had most of their high school experience disrupted by the pandemic. While that time was difficult, Normal Community senior Eli Benson said it helped him by giving him time to consider what he wanted his junior and senior years to look like.

“COVID, for a lot of high-schoolers, was really, really rough,” Benson said. “For me, I was lucky that it was an experience that I benefited from, the time away from school and (ability to) kind of reassess what I wanted to do in high school and in my future, was really positive for me. But I really missed having those big events.”

Benson plans to attend Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. At Normal Community, he has been senior class president, played varsity basketball, and has been involved with the Inkspot student newspaper and Social Studies Club.

“I’m just excited for the next step in life and excited that my next step comes with a return to normalcy a little bit, that those things go hand in hand,” he said.

