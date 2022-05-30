Watch now: Bloomington High School students curate University Galleries exhibit

NORMAL — Members of the Teen Art Group all had different ideas for their exhibit in uptown Normal, but they say it came together into a cohesive show.

“I feel like we sort of got what brings all the pieces together after the fact,” said Emma Zimmerman, a senior at Bloomington High School.

The group gives BHS students a chance to work with and learn from staff and artists at Illinois State University's University Galleries.

Most recently, the students put together “In Living Color,” on display through Aug. 10 at University Galleries in uptown Normal. The Teen Art Group started in 2018, with funding from the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation, and with guidance from University Galleries Director and Chief Curator Kendra Paitz, University Galleries Curator of Education Tanya Scott and BHS Art Teacher Monica Estabrook.

"In Living Color" features work by professional artists from Bloomington-Normal and around the world, including Aaron Caldwell, Jess Dugan, Fidencio Fifield-Perez, Jin Lee, Melissa Oresky, Rashod Taylor and Selina Trepp.

The students took interest in some of the stranger pieces the artists had done, including some the artists did not expect them to be interested in, Zimmerman and Paitz said.

Some of the pieces have a large focus on color, senior Row Wissmiller said. Students ended up placing some of those pieces near stop-motion videos produced by Trepp and near pieces featuring more muted colors by Oresky, making the colors pop more.

Trepp’s videos were junior Adair Jackson’s favorite pieces in the exhibit. They feature art in paper and found object characters.

“They have a lot to look at,” Jackson said.

Jackson has not made any art recently, but could see how the exhibit might inspire other young artists.

“I could see this inspiring someone else to add color to their art or try something new,” Jackson said.

The experience also led junior Will Hopper to new forms of art. He draws, and has been doing so since he was in middle school, but tends to focus on realist art. Many of the pieces in the exhibit feature more abstraction.

“The Teen Arts Group was kind of my first experience with abstract art,” Hopper said.

Along with introducing the students to new kinds of art, the group helps them learn about the broad array of careers that are available in art, beyond being a studio artist, their teacher said.

“It’s exposing the kids to other fields in art, so they see there are other options,” Estabrook said.

The students not only selected the art they wanted in the exhibit, but they also talked with the artists and learned the basics of curation and exhibit management, right down to the lease forms and shipping and arrival documentation, Paitz said.

Talking to artists was one of the things the students liked most about the experience. Zimmerman said for her, it was exciting to learn about the artists as people, rather than just focusing on the details of their art. The viewer can interpret the art, she said, but it was interesting to learn about who the artists are and their process in creating the pieces the students wanted to use.

It was also nice for the students to have chances to hear about art from people outside of the classroom, Estabrook said.

“My kids got to be exposed to someone other than me talking about art,” she said.

The students had chances to visit artists' studios and do Zoom interviews with some who lived farther away. The artists were eager to work with the students and willing to go through extra steps to help make their visions for the exhibit work, Paitz said.

“All of these artists have been so open and generous,” she said.

Hearing about the artists' experiences helped inspire some of the students as well. Wissmiller said she was glad to see some of the art did not present itself seriously, like Trepp’s videos with their paper characters.

“It’s cool for young artists to see playful things be taken seriously,” Wissmiller said.

University Galleries is hosting a reception at the exhibit on June 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. The gallery is at 11 Uptown Circle, Suite 103, with an entrance off of Beaufort Street. Admission is free.

A full calendar of events can be found at galleries.illinoisstate.edu.

