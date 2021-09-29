Watch now: Bloomington High School grad turns design into clothing line

BLOOMINGTON — A T-shirt with a crying baby on it might not mean much for most people, but among some Bloomington High School grads, and an increasing amount of the public, it is a symbol for working through childhood trauma and making something important.

The design was created by Na’Shya Johnson during her senior year at BHS, when she was in the graphic design and video production program at the Bloomington Area Career Center.

“One of the things that stuck with me was learning how to make T-shirts,” she said.

During high school, Johnson listened to music as an emotional outlet, especially after the deaths of a friend and her grandmother. Then one day in her design class she created the baby design, and her teacher encouraged her to explore more with it.

“That was kind of the beginning of everything,” Johnson said.

From there, she created Broken Baby Apparel, focusing on two designs: the crying baby and a broken heart.

She started making more clothing with the design, and from there began selling the shirts to classmates. Johnson graduated in 2019 and has moved on to selling her shirts online. Two stores in Fort Myers, Florida, carry at least a rack of her designs, and she is working on opening her own storefront in Florida, where she now lives and works at a Ford dealership.

She also promotes her brand with the Broken Baby Facebook page and her website, shopbrokenbabyapparel.com, which she will relaunch in November.

The Bloomington Area Career Center provides a way for students to start learning and training for specific careers before they graduate from high school. The center serves 17 high schools in Central Illinois, said Director Tom Frazier.

The center provides specific training across 15 different programs, some of which can lead to dual credits or industry certifications, Frazier said. He has four main goals for students coming out of the program: that they can explore careers, learn skills related to those careers, determine the best post-high school route for them, and that they come out with extra qualifications for those careers.

"Kids are able to leave with something in their pocket," he said.

The programs are designed to complement the classes offered by the high schools, Frazier said.

Johnson had a lot of praise for BHS and the BACC program, which she said gave her the resources and encouraged her to pursue the T-shirt line. Amber McGee, a math teacher at BHS, and Katherine White, the graphic design teacher at BACC, especially stand out to her.

“They were really my starting point … I plan to give back to my school immensely someday,” Johnson said.

She added that the program took a chance on her after she missed more than 50 days of school in her sophomore year due to mental health.

The crying baby design, which led to the Crying Baby Apparel name, symbolizes childhood trauma, Johnson said. It came from her own experience with depression and verbal and mental abuse growing up.

Johnson hopes the designs can help change how people approach struggles that have left them with childhood trauma. Everybody has their own struggles that they need to address, she said. Having and wearing the designs can be a reminder of that.

“We all have a story to tell,” she said.

At the same time, she hopes the designs can be a motivation to make something positive from that trauma. Along with social media and word of mouth, she includes cards with certain designs to explain their background and meaning.

“Don’t be sad forever, take your pain … and make something with it,” she said.

Johnson plans to launch a redesigned website, new designs and a book about starting a clothing line on Nov. 9, her 21st birthday. She has moved to Fort Myers, where her father and three siblings live, to work on getting brick-and-mortar sales going. It helps to be in a bigger city, she said, especially since she has family there already. Johnson’s mother, Kedra Donnelly, helps her with the business as well.

Her creativity has grown during the relaunch, she said. She has been coming up with new designs and said all of her new ideas are based on the message of working through trauma and providing support for mental health issues.

“You have childhood trauma, you’ve been through struggles, but you can overcome things,” she said.

